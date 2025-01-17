Celtics vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – January 18

Published 6:39 pm Friday, January 17, 2025

By Data Skrive

Currently, the Atlanta Hawks (21-19) have seven players on the injury report, including Trae Young, for their matchup with the Boston Celtics (28-12) at TD Garden on Saturday, January 18 at 7:00 PM ET. The Celtics have zero players on the injury report.

In their most recent matchup on Wednesday, the Celtics suffered a 110-97 loss to the Raptors. Payton Pritchard scored a team-leading 20 points for the Celtics in the loss.

The Hawks’ last contest on Wednesday ended in a 110-94 victory against the Bulls. Keaton Wallace put up 27 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Hawks.

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG
Zaccharie Risacher SF Out Hip 10.5 3.5 1.2
Trae Young PG Questionable Rib 23.1 3.4 11.9
Jalen Johnson SF Questionable Shoulder 19.8 10.1 5.3
Cody Zeller C Out Personal
De’Andre Hunter SF Questionable Foot 19.4 4.0 1.5
Larry Nance Jr. PF Out Hand 9.5 4.3 1.6
Kobe Bufkin SG Out For Season Shoulder 5.3 2.1 1.7

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

