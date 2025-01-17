Celtics vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – January 18 Published 6:39 pm Friday, January 17, 2025

Currently, the Atlanta Hawks (21-19) have seven players on the injury report, including Trae Young, for their matchup with the Boston Celtics (28-12) at TD Garden on Saturday, January 18 at 7:00 PM ET. The Celtics have zero players on the injury report.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Email newsletter signup

In their most recent matchup on Wednesday, the Celtics suffered a 110-97 loss to the Raptors. Payton Pritchard scored a team-leading 20 points for the Celtics in the loss.

The Hawks’ last contest on Wednesday ended in a 110-94 victory against the Bulls. Keaton Wallace put up 27 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Hawks.

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG – – – – – – –

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get live and on-demand access to NBA games.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Zaccharie Risacher SF Out Hip 10.5 3.5 1.2 Trae Young PG Questionable Rib 23.1 3.4 11.9 Jalen Johnson SF Questionable Shoulder 19.8 10.1 5.3 Cody Zeller C Out Personal De’Andre Hunter SF Questionable Foot 19.4 4.0 1.5 Larry Nance Jr. PF Out Hand 9.5 4.3 1.6 Kobe Bufkin SG Out For Season Shoulder 5.3 2.1 1.7

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at StubHub.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE

NBCS-BOS and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: