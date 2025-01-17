Cavaliers vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Thursday, Jan. 30
Published 5:38 am Friday, January 17, 2025
On Thursday, January 30, 2025, the Cleveland Cavaliers (34-6) take the court against the Atlanta Hawks (21-19) at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, truTV, MAX, and FDSOH.
Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Thursday, January 30, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: TNT, truTV, MAX, and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- Favorite: –
Cavaliers vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats
|Cavaliers
|Hawks
|122.1
|Points Avg.
|117.2
|112
|Points Allowed Avg.
|119.1
|50.1%
|Field Goal %
|46.3%
|39.7%
|Three Point %
|35.4%
Cavaliers’ Top Players
- Donovan Mitchell has recorded a statline of 22.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Cavaliers.
- Darius Garland contributes with 21 points, 6.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds a game, and Jarrett Allen adds 14.1 points, 1.9 assists and 10.1 rebounds per outing.
- Mitchell is the top active three-point shooter for the Cavaliers, connecting on 3.7 per game.
- Mitchell grabs 1.4 steals per game. Evan Mobley collects 1.4 blocks an outing.
Hawks’ Top Players
- Trae Young holds the top spot on the Hawks scoring and assist lists among active players, tallying 23.1 points and 11.9 assists per game.
- This season, Clint Capela has a statline that includes 9.5 points, 1.3 assists and nine rebounds per game.
- Young averages 2.9 made threes per game.
- The Hawks’ defensive effort gets a boost from Dyson Daniels’ 3.1 steals and Capela’s one block per game.
Cavaliers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|1/22
|Rockets
|–
|Away
|–
|1/24
|76ers
|–
|Away
|–
|1/25
|Rockets
|–
|Home
|–
|1/27
|Pistons
|–
|Home
|–
|1/29
|Heat
|–
|Away
|–
|1/30
|Hawks
|–
|Home
|–
|2/2
|Mavericks
|–
|Home
|–
|2/4
|Celtics
|–
|Home
|–
|2/5
|Pistons
|–
|Away
|–
|2/7
|Wizards
|–
|Away
|–
|2/10
|Timberwolves
|–
|Home
|–
Hawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|1/22
|Pistons
|–
|Home
|–
|1/23
|Raptors
|–
|Home
|–
|1/25
|Raptors
|–
|Home
|–
|1/27
|Timberwolves
|–
|Away
|–
|1/28
|Rockets
|–
|Home
|–
|1/30
|Cavaliers
|–
|Away
|–
|2/1
|Pacers
|–
|Away
|–
|2/3
|Pistons
|–
|Away
|–
|2/5
|Spurs
|–
|Home
|–
|2/7
|Bucks
|–
|Home
|–
|2/8
|Wizards
|–
|Away
|–
