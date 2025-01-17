Cavaliers vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Thursday, Jan. 30 Published 5:38 am Friday, January 17, 2025

On Thursday, January 30, 2025, the Cleveland Cavaliers (34-6) take the court against the Atlanta Hawks (21-19) at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, truTV, MAX, and FDSOH.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Date: Thursday, January 30, 2025

Thursday, January 30, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: TNT, truTV, MAX, and FDSOH

TNT, truTV, MAX, and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Max Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Favorite: –

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Cavaliers vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats

Cavaliers Hawks 122.1 Points Avg. 117.2 112 Points Allowed Avg. 119.1 50.1% Field Goal % 46.3% 39.7% Three Point % 35.4%

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Cavaliers’ Top Players

Donovan Mitchell has recorded a statline of 22.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Cavaliers.

Darius Garland contributes with 21 points, 6.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds a game, and Jarrett Allen adds 14.1 points, 1.9 assists and 10.1 rebounds per outing.

Mitchell is the top active three-point shooter for the Cavaliers, connecting on 3.7 per game.

Mitchell grabs 1.4 steals per game. Evan Mobley collects 1.4 blocks an outing.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Hawks’ Top Players

Trae Young holds the top spot on the Hawks scoring and assist lists among active players, tallying 23.1 points and 11.9 assists per game.

This season, Clint Capela has a statline that includes 9.5 points, 1.3 assists and nine rebounds per game.

Young averages 2.9 made threes per game.

The Hawks’ defensive effort gets a boost from Dyson Daniels’ 3.1 steals and Capela’s one block per game.

Cavaliers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 1/22 Rockets – Away – 1/24 76ers – Away – 1/25 Rockets – Home – 1/27 Pistons – Home – 1/29 Heat – Away – 1/30 Hawks – Home – 2/2 Mavericks – Home – 2/4 Celtics – Home – 2/5 Pistons – Away – 2/7 Wizards – Away – 2/10 Timberwolves – Home –

Go see the Cavaliers or Hawks in person this season – get tickets now at StubHub.

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 1/22 Pistons – Home – 1/23 Raptors – Home – 1/25 Raptors – Home – 1/27 Timberwolves – Away – 1/28 Rockets – Home – 1/30 Cavaliers – Away – 2/1 Pacers – Away – 2/3 Pistons – Away – 2/5 Spurs – Home – 2/7 Bucks – Home – 2/8 Wizards – Away –

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

id: