Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Saturday, January 18
Published 9:17 pm Friday, January 17, 2025
There is a lot to be excited about on Saturday in college basketball action, including the Creighton Bluejays squaring off against the UConn Huskies — that’s one of the 10 games our computer model likes in terms of picks against the spread.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Creighton +7.5 vs. UConn
- Matchup: Creighton Bluejays at UConn Huskies
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: January 18
- Computer Projection: UConn by 0.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UConn (-7.5)
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Arizona State +9.5 vs. Cincinnati
- Matchup: Arizona State Sun Devils at Cincinnati Bearcats
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: January 18
- Computer Projection: Cincinnati by 4.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Cincinnati (-9.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Ole Miss +5.5 vs. Mississippi State
- Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: January 18
- Computer Projection: Mississippi State by 1.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Mississippi State (-5.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Colorado +2.5 vs. Oklahoma State
- Matchup: Colorado Buffaloes at Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: January 18
- Computer Projection: Colorado by 1.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Oklahoma State (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Arizona +3.5 vs. Texas Tech
- Matchup: Arizona Wildcats at Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: January 18
- Computer Projection: Arizona by 0.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Texas Tech (-3.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
ATS Pick: George Washington +9.5 vs. George Mason
- Matchup: George Washington Revolutionaries at George Mason Patriots
- Time: 12:30 PM ET
- Date: January 18
- Computer Projection: George Mason by 5.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: George Mason (-9.5)
- TV Channel: USA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Purdue +2.5 vs. Oregon
- Matchup: Purdue Boilermakers at Oregon Ducks
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: January 18
- Computer Projection: Purdue by 0.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Oregon (-2.5)
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Army -1.5 vs. Boston University
- Matchup: Boston University Terriers at Army Black Knights
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: January 18
- Computer Projection: Army by 4.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Army (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Rhode Island -1.5 vs. Davidson
- Matchup: Davidson Wildcats at Rhode Island Rams
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: January 18
- Computer Projection: Rhode Island by 4.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Rhode Island (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: UCF +13.5 vs. Houston
- Matchup: Houston Cougars at UCF Knights
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: January 18
- Computer Projection: Houston by 10.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Houston (-13.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.