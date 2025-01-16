Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on January 16?
Published 12:53 am Thursday, January 16, 2025
When the Nashville Predators take on the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Steven Stamkos score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)
Stamkos stats and insights
- In 12 of 43 games this season, Stamkos has scored — including two games with multiple goals.
- He has not scored versus the Blackhawks this season in one game (one shot).
- On the power play, Stamkos has accumulated seven goals and five assists.
- Stamkos’ shooting percentage is 15.6%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are allowing 152 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.2 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/14/2025
|Golden Knights
|3
|2
|1
|17:00
|Home
|W 5-3
|1/11/2025
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|20:03
|Home
|L 4-1
|1/7/2025
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|9:30
|Away
|L 5-2
|1/4/2025
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|15:19
|Away
|W 4-1
|1/3/2025
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|18:00
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/31/2024
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|22:04
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/30/2024
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:20
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/27/2024
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|21:04
|Away
|L 7-4
|12/23/2024
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|17:05
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/21/2024
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|18:27
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
Predators vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 16, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- TV Channel: ESPN+
