Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on January 16? Published 12:53 am Thursday, January 16, 2025

When the Nashville Predators take on the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Steven Stamkos score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

In 12 of 43 games this season, Stamkos has scored — including two games with multiple goals.

He has not scored versus the Blackhawks this season in one game (one shot).

On the power play, Stamkos has accumulated seven goals and five assists.

Stamkos’ shooting percentage is 15.6%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are allowing 152 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.2 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 3 2 1 17:00 Home W 5-3 1/11/2025 Capitals 0 0 0 20:03 Home L 4-1 1/7/2025 Jets 0 0 0 9:30 Away L 5-2 1/4/2025 Flames 1 0 1 15:19 Away W 4-1 1/3/2025 Canucks 1 1 0 18:00 Away W 3-0 12/31/2024 Wild 1 0 1 22:04 Away L 5-3 12/30/2024 Jets 0 0 0 15:20 Away L 3-0 12/27/2024 Blues 2 1 1 21:04 Away L 7-4 12/23/2024 Hurricanes 1 1 0 17:05 Home W 5-2 12/21/2024 Kings 0 0 0 18:27 Home W 3-2 OT

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 16, 2025

Thursday, January 16, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

