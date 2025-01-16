Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on January 16?
Published 12:53 am Thursday, January 16, 2025
When the Nashville Predators play the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Email newsletter signup
Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
O’Reilly stats and insights
- In 10 of 40 games this season, O’Reilly has scored — including two games with multiple goals.
- He has taken one shot in one game against the Blackhawks this season, but has not scored.
- O’Reilly has picked up six goals and three assists on the power play.
- He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 17.8% of them.
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are conceding 152 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.2 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Catch NHL action all season long on Max.
O’Reilly recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/14/2025
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|18:14
|Home
|W 5-3
|1/11/2025
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|17:42
|Home
|L 4-1
|1/7/2025
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|21:39
|Away
|L 5-2
|1/4/2025
|Flames
|3
|3
|0
|16:51
|Away
|W 4-1
|1/3/2025
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|14:34
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/31/2024
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|20:53
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/30/2024
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|14:29
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/27/2024
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|19:54
|Away
|L 7-4
|12/23/2024
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|18:54
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/21/2024
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|17:27
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
Predators vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 16, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.