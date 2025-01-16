Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on January 16? Published 12:53 am Thursday, January 16, 2025

When the Nashville Predators play the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Filip Forsberg score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Forsberg stats and insights

Forsberg has scored in 11 of 43 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game versus the Blackhawks this season, he has taken seven shots and scored one goal.

On the power play he has five goals, plus nine assists.

He takes 3.3 shots per game, and converts 8.4% of them.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have given up 152 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.2 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 2 1 1 15:58 Home W 5-3 1/11/2025 Capitals 1 1 0 19:01 Home L 4-1 1/7/2025 Jets 1 1 0 22:08 Away L 5-2 1/4/2025 Flames 2 0 2 15:03 Away W 4-1 1/3/2025 Canucks 1 0 1 19:38 Away W 3-0 12/31/2024 Wild 0 0 0 21:28 Away L 5-3 12/30/2024 Jets 0 0 0 15:28 Away L 3-0 12/27/2024 Blues 1 0 1 19:20 Away L 7-4 12/23/2024 Hurricanes 3 0 3 18:18 Home W 5-2 12/21/2024 Kings 2 0 2 17:45 Home W 3-2 OT

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 16, 2025

Thursday, January 16, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: