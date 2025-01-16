Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on January 16?
Published 12:53 am Thursday, January 16, 2025
When the Nashville Predators play the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Filip Forsberg score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)
Forsberg stats and insights
- Forsberg has scored in 11 of 43 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In one game versus the Blackhawks this season, he has taken seven shots and scored one goal.
- On the power play he has five goals, plus nine assists.
- He takes 3.3 shots per game, and converts 8.4% of them.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks have given up 152 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.2 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Forsberg recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/14/2025
|Golden Knights
|2
|1
|1
|15:58
|Home
|W 5-3
|1/11/2025
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|19:01
|Home
|L 4-1
|1/7/2025
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|22:08
|Away
|L 5-2
|1/4/2025
|Flames
|2
|0
|2
|15:03
|Away
|W 4-1
|1/3/2025
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|19:38
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/31/2024
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|21:28
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/30/2024
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:28
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/27/2024
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|19:20
|Away
|L 7-4
|12/23/2024
|Hurricanes
|3
|0
|3
|18:18
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/21/2024
|Kings
|2
|0
|2
|17:45
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
Predators vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 16, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
