Tennessee vs. Mississippi State Women’s Basketball Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – January 16 Published 2:57 pm Thursday, January 16, 2025

Thursday’s game between the No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers (14-2) and Mississippi State Bulldogs (15-3) at Thompson-Boling Arena has a projected final score of 82-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Tennessee, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on January 16.

According to our computer prediction, Tennessee projects to cover the 11.5-point spread in its matchup against Mississippi State. The over/under is listed at 163.5, and the two sides are projected to go under that total.

Tennessee vs. Mississippi State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 16, 2025

Thursday, January 16, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena Line: Tennessee -11.5

Tennessee -11.5 Point total: 163.5

163.5 Moneyline (to win): Tennessee -752, Mississippi State +525

Tennessee vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tennessee 82, Mississippi State 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Mississippi State

Pick ATS: Tennessee (-11.5)

Tennessee (-11.5) Pick OU: Under (163.5)

Tennessee has a 4-3-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Mississippi State, who is 0-2-0 ATS. The Volunteers have gone over the point total in four games, while Bulldogs games have gone over two times. The two teams average 174.2 points per game, 10.7 more points than this matchup’s total. Tennessee is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall in its past 10 games, while Mississippi State has gone 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers average 96.4 points per game (first in college basketball) while allowing 68.4 per contest (268th in college basketball). They have a +447 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 28 points per game.

Tennessee wins the rebound battle by an average of 9.3 boards. It is collecting 39.4 rebounds per game (10th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 30.1 per contest.

Tennessee knocks down 12 three-pointers per game (first in college basketball) at a 33.3% rate (104th in college basketball), compared to the 4.6 per game its opponents make at a 26.1% rate.

The Volunteers rank seventh in college basketball by averaging 101.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 49th in college basketball, allowing 71.9 points per 100 possessions.

Tennessee has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 14.4 per game (99th in college basketball play) while forcing 24.4 (third in college basketball).

Mississippi State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs outscore opponents by 19.1 points per game (posting 77.8 points per game, 35th in college basketball, and allowing 58.7 per outing, 67th in college basketball) and have a +344 scoring differential.

Mississippi State wins the rebound battle by 11.7 boards on average. It records 39.3 rebounds per game, 12th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 27.6.

Mississippi State connects on 6.9 three-pointers per game (112th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 6.8. It shoots 33.2% from deep, and its opponents shoot 28.9%.

Mississippi State and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Bulldogs commit 15.9 per game (179th in college basketball) and force 16.6 (147th in college basketball).

