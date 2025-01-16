Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – January 16 Published 5:38 am Thursday, January 16, 2025

The Nashville Predators, with Steven Stamkos, will be on the ice Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, facing the Chicago Blackhawks. Prop bets for Stamkos are available, and so is some information to help you make the right decisions.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, January 16, 2025

Thursday, January 16, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Stamkos Prop Insights

In 43 games, Stamkos has a plus-minus rating of -12, and is averaging 17:57 on the ice.

He has picked up at least one point in 21 games, and has 28 points in all.

Stamkos has picked up seven goals and five assists on the power play.

Stamkos averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.6%.

In 21 of the 43 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.

Through 43 games played this season, he has recorded 28 points, with six multi-point games.

Blackhawks Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Blackhawks are conceding 152 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 28th in league action.

With a goal differential of -40, the team is 32nd in the league.

The Blackhawks have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 18.2 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Blackhawks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Chicago 43 Games 1 28 Points 0 14 Goals 0 14 Assists 0

