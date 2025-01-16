Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – January 16

January 16, 2025

By Data Skrive

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game - January 16

The Nashville Predators, with Steven Stamkos, will be on the ice Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, facing the Chicago Blackhawks. Prop bets for Stamkos are available, and so is some information to help you make the right decisions.

Stamkos Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Stamkos Prop Insights

  • In 43 games, Stamkos has a plus-minus rating of -12, and is averaging 17:57 on the ice.
  • He has picked up at least one point in 21 games, and has 28 points in all.
  • Stamkos has picked up seven goals and five assists on the power play.
  • Stamkos averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.6%.
  • In 21 of the 43 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
  • Through 43 games played this season, he has recorded 28 points, with six multi-point games.

Blackhawks Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Blackhawks are conceding 152 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 28th in league action.
  • With a goal differential of -40, the team is 32nd in the league.
  • The Blackhawks have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 18.2 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Blackhawks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Chicago
43 Games 1
28 Points 0
14 Goals 0
14 Assists 0

