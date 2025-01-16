Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – January 16
Published 5:38 am Thursday, January 16, 2025
The Nashville Predators, with Steven Stamkos, will be on the ice Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, facing the Chicago Blackhawks. Prop bets for Stamkos are available, and so is some information to help you make the right decisions.
Stamkos Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)
Bet on Steven Stamkos props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 16, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stamkos Prop Insights
- In 43 games, Stamkos has a plus-minus rating of -12, and is averaging 17:57 on the ice.
- He has picked up at least one point in 21 games, and has 28 points in all.
- Stamkos has picked up seven goals and five assists on the power play.
- Stamkos averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.6%.
- In 21 of the 43 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
- Through 43 games played this season, he has recorded 28 points, with six multi-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Stamkos props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Blackhawks Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Blackhawks are conceding 152 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 28th in league action.
- With a goal differential of -40, the team is 32nd in the league.
- The Blackhawks have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 18.2 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Stamkos vs. Blackhawks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Chicago
|43
|Games
|1
|28
|Points
|0
|14
|Goals
|0
|14
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: