Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – January 16

Published 5:38 am Thursday, January 16, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, including Ryan O’Reilly, will be on the ice Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, facing the Chicago Blackhawks. Looking to bet on O’Reilly’s props against the Blackhawks? Scroll down for stats and information to assist you.

O’Reilly Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +140, Under: -182)

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

O’Reilly Prop Insights

  • O’Reilly has averaged 17:34 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -12.
  • O’Reilly has 26 points overall, accumulating at least one point in 21 different games.
  • O’Reilly has picked up six goals and three assists on the power play.
  • O’Reilly averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.8%.
  • In 20 of the 39 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
  • He has registered a point in 21 games this season, with three multiple-point games.

Blackhawks Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Blackhawks are allowing 152 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 28th in NHL play.
  • The team’s -40 goal differential ranks 32nd in the league.
  • The Blackhawks are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 18.2 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Blackhawks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Chicago
40 Games 1
26 Points 0
13 Goals 0
13 Assists 0

