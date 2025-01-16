Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – January 16 Published 5:38 am Thursday, January 16, 2025

The Nashville Predators, including Ryan O’Reilly, will be on the ice Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, facing the Chicago Blackhawks. Looking to bet on O’Reilly’s props against the Blackhawks? Scroll down for stats and information to assist you.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +140, Under: -182)

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, January 16, 2025

Thursday, January 16, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

O’Reilly Prop Insights

O’Reilly has averaged 17:34 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -12.

O’Reilly has 26 points overall, accumulating at least one point in 21 different games.

O’Reilly has picked up six goals and three assists on the power play.

O’Reilly averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.8%.

In 20 of the 39 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.

He has registered a point in 21 games this season, with three multiple-point games.

Blackhawks Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Blackhawks are allowing 152 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 28th in NHL play.

The team’s -40 goal differential ranks 32nd in the league.

The Blackhawks are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 18.2 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Blackhawks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Chicago 40 Games 1 26 Points 0 13 Goals 0 13 Assists 0

