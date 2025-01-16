Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – January 16
Published 5:38 am Thursday, January 16, 2025
The Nashville Predators, including Ryan O’Reilly, will be on the ice Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, facing the Chicago Blackhawks. Looking to bet on O’Reilly’s props against the Blackhawks? Scroll down for stats and information to assist you.
O’Reilly Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +140, Under: -182)
Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 16, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
O’Reilly Prop Insights
- O’Reilly has averaged 17:34 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -12.
- O’Reilly has 26 points overall, accumulating at least one point in 21 different games.
- O’Reilly has picked up six goals and three assists on the power play.
- O’Reilly averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.8%.
- In 20 of the 39 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
- He has registered a point in 21 games this season, with three multiple-point games.
Blackhawks Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Blackhawks are allowing 152 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 28th in NHL play.
- The team’s -40 goal differential ranks 32nd in the league.
- The Blackhawks are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 18.2 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
O’Reilly vs. Blackhawks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Chicago
|40
|Games
|1
|26
|Points
|0
|13
|Goals
|0
|13
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
