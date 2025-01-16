Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – January 16
Published 5:38 am Thursday, January 16, 2025
Roman Josi and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Chicago Blackhawks. Prop bets for Josi are available, and so is some information to help you make the right calls.
Josi Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -198, Under: +150)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -142, Under: +110)
Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 16, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Josi Prop Insights
- Josi’s plus-minus is -19, in 23:18 per game on the ice.
- He has picked up at least one point in 20 games, and has 29 points in all.
- Josi has picked up one goal and 11 assists on the power play.
- Josi averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.1%.
- In 19 of the 38 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
- Through 39 games, he has 29 points, with nine multi-point games.
Blackhawks Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Blackhawks are giving up 152 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 28th in NHL play.
- With a goal differential of -40, the team is 32nd in the league.
- The Blackhawks have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 18.2 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Josi vs. Blackhawks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Chicago
|39
|Games
|1
|29
|Points
|0
|8
|Goals
|0
|21
|Assists
|0
id: