Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – January 16 Published 5:38 am Thursday, January 16, 2025

Roman Josi and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Chicago Blackhawks. Prop bets for Josi are available, and so is some information to help you make the right calls.

Josi Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -198, Under: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -198, Under: +150) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -142, Under: +110)

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, January 16, 2025

Thursday, January 16, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Josi Prop Insights

Josi’s plus-minus is -19, in 23:18 per game on the ice.

He has picked up at least one point in 20 games, and has 29 points in all.

Josi has picked up one goal and 11 assists on the power play.

Josi averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.1%.

In 19 of the 38 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.

Through 39 games, he has 29 points, with nine multi-point games.

Blackhawks Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Blackhawks are giving up 152 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 28th in NHL play.

With a goal differential of -40, the team is 32nd in the league.

The Blackhawks have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 18.2 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Blackhawks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Chicago 39 Games 1 29 Points 0 8 Goals 0 21 Assists 0

