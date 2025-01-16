Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – January 16

Published 5:38 am Thursday, January 16, 2025

By Data Skrive

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game - January 16

Roman Josi and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Chicago Blackhawks. Prop bets for Josi are available, and so is some information to help you make the right calls.

Josi Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -198, Under: +150)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -142, Under: +110)

Bet on Roman Josi props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Josi Prop Insights

  • Josi’s plus-minus is -19, in 23:18 per game on the ice.
  • He has picked up at least one point in 20 games, and has 29 points in all.
  • Josi has picked up one goal and 11 assists on the power play.
  • Josi averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.1%.
  • In 19 of the 38 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
  • Through 39 games, he has 29 points, with nine multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Josi props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Blackhawks Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Blackhawks are giving up 152 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 28th in NHL play.
  • With a goal differential of -40, the team is 32nd in the league.
  • The Blackhawks have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 18.2 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Josi vs. Blackhawks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Chicago
39 Games 1
29 Points 0
8 Goals 0
21 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Player Props

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game - January 16

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – January 16

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game - January 16

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – January 16

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game - January 16

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – January 16

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game - January 16

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – January 16

Print Article

SportsPlus