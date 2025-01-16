NFL Divisional Round Picks Against the Spread, Tips and Predictions Published 7:27 pm Thursday, January 16, 2025

After studying the Divisional round card, our best against-the-spread bet choice is Bills +1. For more tips, which could lead to parlay possibilities, see below.

Find an edge on the competition and take advantage of our spread picks for the NFL. BetMGM has all the information you need to start wagering on the NFL.

Best Divisional Round Spread Bets

Jump to Matchup:

Pick: Bills +1 vs. Ravens

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills

Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills Projected Winner & Margin: Bills by 2.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Bills by 2.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Ravens -1

Ravens -1 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Date: Jan. 19

Jan. 19 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Pick: Eagles -6 vs. Rams

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles

Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles Projected Winner & Margin: Eagles by 10.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Eagles by 10.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Eagles -6

Eagles -6 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Date: Jan. 19

Jan. 19 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Chiefs -8.5 vs. Texans

Matchup: Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs Projected Winner & Margin: Chiefs by 8.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Chiefs by 8.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Chiefs -8.5

Chiefs -8.5 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET Date: Jan. 18

Jan. 18 TV Channel: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Lions -9.5 vs. Commanders

Matchup: Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions

Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions Projected Winner & Margin: Lions by 13.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Lions by 13.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Lions -9.5

Lions -9.5 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Date: Jan. 18

Jan. 18 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch every NFL touchdown with NFL RedZone on Fubo.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: