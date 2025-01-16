NFL Divisional Round Picks Against the Spread, Tips and Predictions
Published 7:27 pm Thursday, January 16, 2025
After studying the Divisional round card, our best against-the-spread bet choice is Bills +1. For more tips, which could lead to parlay possibilities, see below.
Find an edge on the competition and take advantage of our spread picks for the NFL. BetMGM has all the information you need to start wagering on the NFL.
Best Divisional Round Spread Bets
Jump to Matchup:
Pick: Bills +1 vs. Ravens
- Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills
- Projected Winner & Margin: Bills by 2.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Ravens -1
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- Date: Jan. 19
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Eagles -6 vs. Rams
- Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles
- Projected Winner & Margin: Eagles by 10.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Eagles -6
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Date: Jan. 19
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Chiefs -8.5 vs. Texans
- Matchup: Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs
- Projected Winner & Margin: Chiefs by 8.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Chiefs -8.5
- Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- Date: Jan. 18
- TV Channel: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Lions -9.5 vs. Commanders
- Matchup: Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions
- Projected Winner & Margin: Lions by 13.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Lions -9.5
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: Jan. 18
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
