Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – January 16 Published 5:38 am Thursday, January 16, 2025

Jonathan Marchessault will be on the ice Thursday when his Nashville Predators meet the Chicago Blackhawks at Bridgestone Arena. There are prop bets for Marchessault available, and we have some stats to help you make good calls.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -198, Under: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -198, Under: +150) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +115, Under: -148)

Bet on Jonathan Marchessault props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, January 16, 2025

Thursday, January 16, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marchessault Prop Insights

In 43 games, Marchessault has a plus-minus of -9, and is averaging 18:08 on the ice.

Marchessault has 32 points overall, getting at least one point in 24 different games.

Marchessault has picked up three goals and 10 assists on the power play.

Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 11%, and he averages three shots per game.

In 23 of the 42 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

Through 43 games, he has 32 points, with seven multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Marchessault props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Blackhawks Defensive Insights

The Blackhawks have conceded 152 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 28th in league action in goals against.

The team’s -40 goal differential ranks 32nd in the league.

The Blackhawks are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 18.2 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Marchessault vs. Blackhawks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Chicago 43 Games 1 32 Points 0 14 Goals 0 18 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: