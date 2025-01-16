January 16 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 4:21 am Thursday, January 16, 2025

The contests in a Thursday NHL slate that shouldn’t be missed include the Washington Capitals squaring off against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre.

If you’re looking for how to watch Thursday’s NHL action, we have you covered. Check out the links below.

How to Watch January 16 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream New Jersey Devils @ Toronto Maple Leafs 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Washington Capitals @ Ottawa Senators 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ San Jose Sharks @ Columbus Blue Jackets 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Anaheim Ducks @ Tampa Bay Lightning 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Detroit Red Wings @ Florida Panthers 7 p.m. ET ESPN Fubo Philadelphia Flyers @ New York Islanders 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Calgary Flames @ St. Louis Blues 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Seattle Kraken @ Winnipeg Jets 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Montreal Canadiens @ Dallas Stars 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Chicago Blackhawks @ Nashville Predators 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ New York Rangers @ Utah Hockey Club 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Edmonton Oilers @ Colorado Avalanche 9:30 p.m. ET ESPN Fubo Los Angeles Kings @ Vancouver Canucks 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

