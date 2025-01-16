How to Watch Tennessee vs. Mississippi State Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – January 16 Published 8:45 am Thursday, January 16, 2025

Thursday’s SEC slate will see the Tennessee Volunteers (14-2) square off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (15-3) at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

If you want to know where to find this game on TV, you can watch it on SEC Network.

Tennessee vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

How to watch on TV: SEC Network

Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

Offensively the Bulldogs are the 35th-ranked team in the country (77.8 points per game). On defense they are 65th (58.7 points conceded per game).

Tennessee ranks 10th-best in the country by averaging 39.4 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks 116th in college basketball (30.1 allowed per contest).

This season the Bulldogs are ranked 38th in the country in assists at 16.7 per game.

Tennessee ranks third-best in the nation by forcing 24.4 turnovers per game. It ranks 100th in college basketball by averaging 14.4 turnovers per contest.

The Bulldogs are 113th in college basketball in 3-pointers made (6.9 per game) and 107th in 3-point percentage (33.2%).

With 4.6 three-pointers conceded per game, Tennessee is 32nd in the country. It is giving up a 26.1% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks 33rd in college basketball.

In 2024-25, the Bulldogs have taken 66.8% percent of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 33.2% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 76.8% of the Bulldogs’ baskets have been 2-pointers, and 23.2% have been 3-pointers.

Mississippi State 2024-25 Stats

The Bulldogs score 77.8 points per game and allow 58.7, ranking them 35th in the country offensively and 65th defensively.

On the boards, Mississippi State is 12th-best in college basketball in rebounds (39.3 per game). It is 38th in rebounds conceded (27.6 per game).

This season the Bulldogs are ranked 38th in the country in assists at 16.7 per game.

In 2024-25, Mississippi State is 179th in college basketball in turnovers committed (15.9 per game) and 147th in turnovers forced (16.6).

At 6.9 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 33.2% from beyond the arc, the Bulldogs are 113th and 107th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

In 2024-25, Mississippi State is 276th in the country in 3-pointers allowed (6.8 per game) and 110th in defensive 3-point percentage (28.9%).

The Bulldogs take 33.2% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 23.2% of their made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, they attempt 66.8% of their shots, with 76.8% of their makes coming from there.

Tennessee’s Top Players

Volunteers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Talaysia Cooper 16 18.3 5.4 3.3 3.6 0.8 1 Jewel Spear 14 13.4 2.9 1.9 1.4 0.2 2.9 Ruby Whitehorn 16 13 4.9 1.8 1.2 0.3 0.8 Samara Spencer 16 11.3 3.8 5.4 1.4 0.2 2.4 Lazaria Spearman 16 11.2 5.8 0.8 0.9 0.4 0.7

Mississippi State’s Top Players

Bulldogs Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jerkaila Jordan 18 15.6 6.6 2.3 1.6 1 1.1 Eniya Russell 18 13.6 5 4.2 0.7 0.2 1.3 Madina Okot 18 12 8.8 0.4 0.9 0.9 0 Debreasha Powe 16 8.8 3.2 1.3 1.1 0.8 2.2 Destiney McPhaul 16 8.1 2.8 2.6 1.2 0.3 1

Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

January 16 vs. Mississippi State at 7:00 PM ET

January 19 at Vanderbilt at 3:00 PM ET

January 23 at Texas at 9:00 PM ET

January 27 vs. South Carolina at 7:00 PM ET

February 2 at Missouri at 3:00 PM ET

February 6 vs. UConn at 6:30 PM ET

Mississippi State’s Upcoming Schedule

January 16 at Tennessee at 7:00 PM ET

January 18 at Bethune-Cookman at 3:00 PM ET

January 19 vs. Ole Miss at 3:00 PM ET

January 23 vs. Auburn at 7:30 PM ET

January 27 at Missouri at 8:00 PM ET

February 2 at LSU at 2:00 PM ET

