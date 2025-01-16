Harlan ARH welcomes first babies born in 2025 Published 9:48 am Thursday, January 16, 2025

1 of 2

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

We are overjoyed to announce the arrival of the first baby boy and girl of the year!

On January 2, 2025, at 9:50 am, a beautiful baby boy named Lucas Wayne Gilbert was welcomed into the world at Harlan ARH Hospital. He weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and measured 20 inches long. Proud parents Paula and Jerry Gilbert of Evarts, KY, are delighted to welcome their new bundle of joy.

On the evening of January 2, the first baby girl of 2025 arrived at 6:04 pm. Proud parents Brittany and Brandon Whitehead of Harlan, KY, welcomed Ryleigh Nicole Lynn Whitehead. She weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces, and measured 18 inches long.

“This is a wonderful way to kick off the New Year,” says Allison Webb, BSN, RN Labor & Delivery Nurse Manager. “We are grateful and truly honored to have been part of this special milestone and wish the families lifetimes of health and happiness.”

Email newsletter signup

Baby Lucas and Baby Ryleigh’s arrival marks the beginning of what is sure to be another year of joyful beginnings at Harlan ARH Hospital. In 2024, our dedicated team proudly welcomed many newborns and looks forward to providing exceptional care to many more families in the coming year.

Join us in welcoming Lucas Gilbert and Ryliegh Whitehead and wishing them bright and joyful futures!