Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – January 16 Published 5:38 am Thursday, January 16, 2025

Filip Forsberg will be on the ice Thursday when his Nashville Predators play the Chicago Blackhawks at Bridgestone Arena. Looking to wager on Forsberg’s props? Here is some info to help you, below.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +185, Under: -248)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +185, Under: -248) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +100, Under: -130)

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, January 16, 2025

Thursday, January 16, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Forsberg Prop Insights

Forsberg has averaged 18:49 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -13.

Forsberg has picked up at least one point in 26 games, with 37 points in total.

He has five goals on the power play, and also nine assists.

He takes 3.3 shots per game, and converts 8.4% of them.

He has exceeded his points prop bet 17 times this season in games with a set points prop (42 opportunities).

Through 43 games played this season, he has put up 37 points, with 10 multi-point games.

Blackhawks Defensive Insights

The Blackhawks rank 28th in goals against, conceding 152 total goals (3.4 per game) in league play.

The team’s -40 goal differential ranks 32nd in the league.

The Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 18.2 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Blackhawks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Chicago 43 Games 1 37 Points 1 12 Goals 1 25 Assists 0

