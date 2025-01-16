Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks on January 16
Published 5:55 am Thursday, January 16, 2025
When the Nashville Predators face the Chicago Blackhawks at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday (starting at 8:00 PM ET), Filip Forsberg and Connor Bedard should be two of the top players to watch.
Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 16
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Predators (-253)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+
Players to Watch
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Filip Forsberg
|43
|12
|25
|37
|Jonathan Marchessault
|43
|14
|18
|32
|Roman Josi
|39
|8
|21
|29
|Steven Stamkos
|43
|14
|14
|28
|Ryan O’Reilly
|40
|13
|13
|26
|Blackhawks Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Connor Bedard
|44
|12
|27
|39
|Teuvo Teravainen
|44
|10
|21
|31
|Ryan Donato
|42
|13
|11
|24
|Taylor Hall
|43
|8
|14
|22
|Tyler Bertuzzi
|44
|14
|8
|22
Predators vs. Blackhawks Stat Comparison
- The Predators’ 2.5 average goals per game add up to 106 total, which makes them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the league.
- On defense, Nashville has conceded 135 goals (3.1 per game) to rank 18th in NHL action.
- The Predators’ offense has the league’s 20th-ranked power-play conversion rate (19.67%).
- The Blackhawks’ 112 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 29th in the NHL.
- Chicago has conceded 3.4 goals per game, and 152 total, which ranks 28th among all NHL teams.
- The Blackhawks have a 23.36% power-play conversion rate, the NHL’s No. 11 percentage.
