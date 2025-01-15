Predators vs. Blackhawks Injury Report Today – January 16
Published 10:42 pm Wednesday, January 15, 2025
The injury report for the Nashville Predators (14-22-7) heading into their matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks (14-28-2) currently includes five players. The matchup is slated for 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 16.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Cole Smith
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Luke Evangelista
|RW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Adam Wilsby
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Jeremy Lauzon
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Laurent Brossoit
|G
|Out
|Knee
|Connor Murphy
|D
|Out
|Groin
|Craig Smith
|C
|Questionable
|Back
Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- Date: Thursday, January 16, 2025
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators’ 106 total goals (2.5 per game) make them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Defensively, Nashville has allowed 135 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 18th in league action.
- Their goal differential (-29) ranks 28th in the league.
Blackhawks Season Insights
- The Blackhawks have 112 goals this season (2.6 per game), 29th in the league.
- Chicago’s total of 152 goals allowed (3.4 per game) ranks 28th in the league.
- Their -40 goal differential is 32nd in the league.
Predators vs. Blackhawks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-247)
|Blackhawks (+200)
|5.5
