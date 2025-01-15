Predators vs. Blackhawks Injury Report Today – January 16 Published 10:42 pm Wednesday, January 15, 2025

The injury report for the Nashville Predators (14-22-7) heading into their matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks (14-28-2) currently includes five players. The matchup is slated for 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 16.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Cole Smith LW Out Lower Body Luke Evangelista RW Out Lower Body Adam Wilsby D Out Upper Body Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Laurent Brossoit G Out Knee Connor Murphy D Out Groin Craig Smith C Questionable Back

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 16, 2025

Thursday, January 16, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights

The Predators’ 106 total goals (2.5 per game) make them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Defensively, Nashville has allowed 135 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 18th in league action.

Their goal differential (-29) ranks 28th in the league.

Blackhawks Season Insights

The Blackhawks have 112 goals this season (2.6 per game), 29th in the league.

Chicago’s total of 152 goals allowed (3.4 per game) ranks 28th in the league.

Their -40 goal differential is 32nd in the league.

Predators vs. Blackhawks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-247) Blackhawks (+200) 5.5

