NBA Best Bets: Bulls vs. Hawks Picks for January 15

The Atlanta Hawks (20-19) are just 1.5-point underdogs against the Chicago Bulls (18-22) at United Center on Wednesday, January 15, 2025. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on CHSN and FDSSE.

Before making a wager on this game, take a peek at the best bets available on Wednesday according to our computer predictions.

Bulls vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: CHSN and FDSSE

Bulls vs. Hawks Best Bets

Pick ATS: Bulls (- 1.5)

Chicago is 20-20-0 against the spread this year.

Atlanta is 16-23-0 against the spread this season.

The Bulls have an ATS record of 5-5 as 1.5-point favorites or greater.

The Hawks are 12-11 as 1.5-point underdogs or more.

Pick OU:

Under (244.5)





In 15 of 40 games this season, the Bulls and their opponents have combined to total more than 244.5 points.

The Hawks have played 12 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 244.5 points.

The average point total in Chicago’s matchups this year is 236.3, 8.2 fewer points than this game’s over/under.

The average total for Atlanta’s games this season is 234.7 points, 9.8 fewer points than this game’s over/under.

The Hawks are the NBA’s 10th-highest scoring team this season compared to the fifth-ranked Bulls.

The Bulls are the league’s 30th-ranked scoring defense while the Hawks are the 26th-ranked.

Moneyline Pick: Bulls (-130)

This season, the Bulls have been favored 10 times and won six of those games.

The Hawks have been underdogs in 24 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (50%) in those contests.

Chicago has a record of 5-4, a 55.6% win rate, when it’s favored by -130 or more by sportsbooks this season.

This year, Atlanta has won 10 of 21 games when listed as at least +105 or better on the moneyline.

The Bulls have a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

