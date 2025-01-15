Lady Jackets complete three-game run to capture All ‘A’ title Published 9:30 pm Wednesday, January 15, 2025

MIDDLESBORO — When you’ve spent well over a decade locked in the cellar of your district, convincing anyone you aren’t the same old team can be a difficult task.

That’s where the Middlesboro Lady Jackets found themselves after a surprisingly fast start in the 2025 season — surprising to everyone but the Lady Jackets that is.

The Lady Jackets found some believers this week as they swept past three opponents to capture their first 13th Region All “A” Classic title since 2019, capped by a 62-53 victory Tuesday over defending champ and tournament favorite Harlan. The Lady Jackets earned a trip to state competition later this month in Owensboro and solidified their position as the region’s most improved team.

“This feels surreal. It doesn’t feel real to be honest,” Middlesboro coach Sally Adams said moments after handing the All “A” trophy to an assistant coach after a celebration and photo with her team. “We’ve had these goals in mind. We knew we could do it, but no one else did. We used that as motivation to get better. We’ve been on the other end of this for so long.”

The loss was especially disappointing for a Harlan squad expected to repeat as champs.

“We learned a lot from this one. We just have to fix our mistakes and be ready for district,’ Harlan coach Mackenzie Varner said.

Despite being the focus of the Harlan defense, Middlesboro senior guard Keevii Betts followed up a 44-point performance in a win over Pineville on Monday with a 31-point night against the Lady Jackets. Freshman forward Emily Lambert added 10 points for the 9-4 Lady Jackets, who equaled their win total from all of last season with well over a month to play.

It wasn’t defense, however, that beat the Lady Dragons. Harlan turned the ball over 22 times and shot only 34 percent (21 of 62) from the field, including countless shots under the basket. Harlan owned a 44-30 advantage on the glass but often couldn’t convert offensive rebounds into points.

“We wanted to face guard (Betts) and take their other shooters out of the game,” Varner said. “I feel we did that. Our offense didn’t agree with that today.”

Senior guard Aymanni Wynn had a huge night for the 9-9 Lady Dragons with 24 points and 20 rebounds. Freshman guard Peyshaunce Wynn added 11 points.

Betts dominated the first quarter as she hit four of seven shots and helped the Lady Jackets build a 19-13 lead. Kylie Noe carried the Harlan offense with three baskets, while Wynn pulled down five of her team’s eight rebounds.

Middlesboro’s lead grew to seven on a Millie Roberts basket with three minutes left in the half. Harlan closed with a 9-3 run on baskets by Cheyenne Rhymer, Aymanni Wynn, Peyshaunce Wynn and Noe to tie the game at 28-28 at the break.

Betts had two free throws and a basket to open the third quarter to put Middlesboro back on top, but Aymanni Wynn answered with five straight points to give Harlan its last lead of the night. Betts sparked a 13-4 run to close the period, giving Middlesboro a 45-38 advantage heading into the final period. The Lady Dragons missed 18 of 22 shots in the quarter.

Harlan got as close as three midway through the fourth quarter after baskets by the Wynn sisters and appeared to have recaptured the momentum. Three straight turnovers led to three quick Middlesboro baskets and the Lady Dragons were never the same.

Middlesboro plays J. Frank White Academy on Wednesday. Harlan will travel to Bell County on Tuesday.

———

Middlesboro 62, Harlan 53

HARLAN (9-9)

Peyshaunce Wynn 4-11 0-2 8, Aymanni Wynn 10-20 3-4 24, Shelby Doan 0-0 1-2 1, Cheyenne Rhymer 4-11 0-2 8, Kylie Noe 4-17 1-2 9, Raegan Goodman 0-4 0-0 0, Addison Campbell 0-2 0-0 0, Abbi Fields 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 21-62 8-14 53.

MIDDLESBORO (9-4)

Morgan Martin 0-7 1-2 1, Keevi Betts 11-22 8-10 31, Millie Roberts 2-6 4-6 9, Emily Lambert 4-13 1-2 10, Trinity Derossett 1-2 0-0 2, Addyson Lucas 1-2 0-0 2, Aiden Larew 2-2 3-6 7. Totals: 21-54 17-26 62.

Harlan 13 15 10 15 — 53

Middlesboro 19 9 17 17 — 62

3-point goals: Harlan 3-12 (P. Wynn 2-4, A. Wynn 1-6, Goodman 0-1, Campbell 0-1), Middlesboro 3-8 (Roberts 1-1, Betts 1-2, Lambert 1-2, Martin 0-3). Rebounds: Harlan 44 (A. Wynn 20, Noe 9, P. Wynn 7, Rhymer 6, Campbell 2), Middlesboro 30 (Derossett 7, Martin 5, Larew 5, Betts 4, Roberts 3, Lambert 3, Lucas 3). Turnovers: Harlan 22, Middlesboro 19. Fouled out: Harlan (A. Wynn).