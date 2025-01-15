January 15 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 12:21 am Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Today’s NHL schedule has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Among those games is the Edmonton Oilers squaring off against the Minnesota Wild.

In terms of live coverage, we’ve got what you need to know about today’s NHL action here. Check out the links below.

Email newsletter signup

NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!

How to Watch January 15 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Carolina Hurricanes @ Buffalo Sabres 6 p.m. ET TNT Max Edmonton Oilers @ Minnesota Wild 8:30 p.m. ET TNT Max

Regional restrictions may apply.

id: