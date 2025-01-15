How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, January 16

Published 5:58 pm Wednesday, January 15, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Thursday, January 16

There are 10 games on the college basketball schedule on Thursday that feature a ranked team. That includes the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets versus the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 17 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Pittsburgh Panthers at No. 21 NC State Wolfpack

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: ACC Network Extra
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Missouri Tigers at No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers

No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 19 Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 7 Texas Longhorns at Auburn Tigers

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Arizona Wildcats at No. 11 Kansas State Wildcats

No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels at SMU Mustangs

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: ACC Network Extra
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 18 California Golden Bears at No. 16 Duke Blue Devils

No. 9 Ohio State Buckeyes at Wisconsin Badgers

  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Peacock

