How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, January 16 Published 5:58 pm Wednesday, January 15, 2025

There are 10 games on the college basketball schedule on Thursday that feature a ranked team. That includes the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets versus the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 17 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pittsburgh Panthers at No. 21 NC State Wolfpack

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Missouri Tigers at No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 19 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 7 Texas Longhorns at Auburn Tigers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Arizona Wildcats at No. 11 Kansas State Wildcats

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels at SMU Mustangs

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 18 California Golden Bears at No. 16 Duke Blue Devils

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 9 Ohio State Buckeyes at Wisconsin Badgers

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: Peacock

