How to Watch the NBA Today, January 16
Published 11:31 pm Wednesday, January 15, 2025
The Cleveland Cavaliers against the Oklahoma City Thunder is one of five compelling options on today’s NBA menu.
Information on how to watch today’s NBA action is available for you.
Watch the NBA Today – January 16
Washington Wizards vs. Phoenix Suns
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: MNMT2 and AZFamily
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Detroit Pistons vs. Indiana Pacers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Paycom Center
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Moda Center
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- Location: Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX
