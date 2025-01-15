How to Watch the Bulls vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 15 Published 4:55 am Wednesday, January 15, 2025

The Chicago Bulls (18-22) battle the Atlanta Hawks (20-19) on January 15, 2025. The matchup airs on CHSN and FDSSE.

Bulls vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: CHSN, FDSSE

CHSN, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls are shooting 47% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 47.8% the Hawks allow to opponents.

Chicago is 10-9 when it shoots better than 47.8% from the field.

The Bulls are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at eighth.

The Bulls put up only 1.7 fewer points per game (118.1) than the Hawks allow (119.8).

Chicago is 12-6 when scoring more than 119.8 points.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks are shooting 46.4% from the field, one% lower than the 47.4% the Bulls’ opponents have shot this season.

Atlanta has compiled a 13-4 straight-up record in games it shoots over 47.4% from the field.

The Hawks are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 24th.

The Hawks’ 117.4 points per game are only 3.4 fewer points than the 120.8 the Bulls allow to opponents.

Atlanta is 11-3 when it scores more than 120.8 points.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

The Bulls are scoring 116.5 points per game at home. In road games, they are faring better offensively, averaging 119.8 points per contest.

At home, Chicago is giving up 2.3 fewer points per game (119.7) than in away games (122).

When playing at home, the Bulls are draining 0.6 fewer three-pointers per game (16.1) than in road games (16.7). They also have a worse three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to in road games (38.6%).

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks put up 119.6 points per game at home, 4.1 more than on the road (115.5). On defense they concede 120.4 per game, 1.2 more than away (119.2).

Atlanta is conceding more points at home (120.4 per game) than on the road (119.2).

At home the Hawks are averaging 29.4 assists per game, 0.6 less than away (30).

Bulls Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Adama Sanogo Questionable Knee Torrey Craig Questionable Leg Ayo Dosunmu Questionable Achilles

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Kobe Bufkin Out For Season Shoulder Jalen Johnson Questionable Shoulder Cody Zeller Questionable Personal De’Andre Hunter Questionable Foot Larry Nance Jr. Out Hand

