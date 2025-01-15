How to Watch the Bulls vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 15
Published 4:55 am Wednesday, January 15, 2025
The Chicago Bulls (18-22) battle the Atlanta Hawks (20-19) on January 15, 2025. The matchup airs on CHSN and FDSSE.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Bulls vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: CHSN, FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.
Get tickets for this game at StubHub.
Bulls Stats Insights
- The Bulls are shooting 47% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 47.8% the Hawks allow to opponents.
- Chicago is 10-9 when it shoots better than 47.8% from the field.
- The Bulls are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at eighth.
- The Bulls put up only 1.7 fewer points per game (118.1) than the Hawks allow (119.8).
- Chicago is 12-6 when scoring more than 119.8 points.
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks are shooting 46.4% from the field, one% lower than the 47.4% the Bulls’ opponents have shot this season.
- Atlanta has compiled a 13-4 straight-up record in games it shoots over 47.4% from the field.
- The Hawks are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 24th.
- The Hawks’ 117.4 points per game are only 3.4 fewer points than the 120.8 the Bulls allow to opponents.
- Atlanta is 11-3 when it scores more than 120.8 points.
Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
Bulls Home & Away Comparison
- The Bulls are scoring 116.5 points per game at home. In road games, they are faring better offensively, averaging 119.8 points per contest.
- At home, Chicago is giving up 2.3 fewer points per game (119.7) than in away games (122).
- When playing at home, the Bulls are draining 0.6 fewer three-pointers per game (16.1) than in road games (16.7). They also have a worse three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to in road games (38.6%).
Catch NBA action all season long on Max.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- The Hawks put up 119.6 points per game at home, 4.1 more than on the road (115.5). On defense they concede 120.4 per game, 1.2 more than away (119.2).
- Atlanta is conceding more points at home (120.4 per game) than on the road (119.2).
- At home the Hawks are averaging 29.4 assists per game, 0.6 less than away (30).
Bulls Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Adama Sanogo
|Questionable
|Knee
|Torrey Craig
|Questionable
|Leg
|Ayo Dosunmu
|Questionable
|Achilles
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kobe Bufkin
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|Jalen Johnson
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|Cody Zeller
|Questionable
|Personal
|De’Andre Hunter
|Questionable
|Foot
|Larry Nance Jr.
|Out
|Hand