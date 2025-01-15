How to Watch Tennessee vs. Georgia on TV or Live Stream – January 15

Published 9:41 am Wednesday, January 15, 2025

By Data Skrive

The No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (15-1, 2-1 SEC) welcome in the No. 23 Georgia Bulldogs (14-2, 2-1 SEC) after victories in 11 straight home games. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 15, 2025.

Tennessee vs. Georgia Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • TV: SEC Network
Tennessee Stats Insights

  • The Volunteers are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points higher than the 38.6% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • Tennessee has a 13-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38.6% from the field.
  • The Volunteers are the 32nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 43rd.
  • The Volunteers score 77.1 points per game, 12.8 more points than the 64.3 the Bulldogs allow.
  • Tennessee has a 14-0 record when scoring more than 64.3 points.

Georgia Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs have shot at a 48.4% rate from the field this season, 12.6 percentage points greater than the 35.8% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.
  • Georgia is 14-1 when it shoots higher than 35.8% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 43rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at 53rd.
  • The Bulldogs average 22.0 more points per game (79.9) than the Volunteers allow their opponents to score (57.9).
  • When Georgia allows fewer than 77.1 points, it is 13-1.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison

  • In home games, Tennessee is posting 19.2 more points per game (84.2) than it is on the road (65).
  • The Volunteers cede 55.3 points per game in home games this year, compared to 65.5 in road games.
  • At home, Tennessee is draining 1.2 more treys per game (8.7) than when playing on the road (7.5). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (33.9%) compared to on the road (31.6%).

Georgia Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

  • At home, Georgia scored 75.3 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 76.6.
  • At home, the Bulldogs conceded 72.4 points per game, five fewer points than they allowed away (77.4).
  • Georgia knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than on the road (8.8) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.5%) than away (35.5%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/4/2025 Arkansas W 76-52 Thompson-Boling Arena
1/7/2025 @ Florida L 73-43 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
1/11/2025 @ Texas W 74-70 Moody Center
1/15/2025 Georgia Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Thompson-Boling Arena
1/18/2025 @ Vanderbilt Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Memorial Gymnasium
1/21/2025 Mississippi State Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Thompson-Boling Arena

Georgia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/4/2025 @ Ole Miss L 63-51 The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
1/7/2025 Kentucky W 82-69 Stegeman Coliseum
1/11/2025 Oklahoma W 72-62 Stegeman Coliseum
1/15/2025 @ Tennessee Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Thompson-Boling Arena
1/18/2025 Auburn Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Stegeman Coliseum
1/22/2025 @ Arkansas Bud Walton Arena

