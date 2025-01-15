How to Watch Tennessee vs. Georgia on TV or Live Stream – January 15 Published 9:41 am Wednesday, January 15, 2025

The No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (15-1, 2-1 SEC) welcome in the No. 23 Georgia Bulldogs (14-2, 2-1 SEC) after victories in 11 straight home games. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 15, 2025.

Tennessee vs. Georgia Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points higher than the 38.6% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

Tennessee has a 13-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38.6% from the field.

The Volunteers are the 32nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 43rd.

The Volunteers score 77.1 points per game, 12.8 more points than the 64.3 the Bulldogs allow.

Tennessee has a 14-0 record when scoring more than 64.3 points.

Georgia Stats Insights

The Bulldogs have shot at a 48.4% rate from the field this season, 12.6 percentage points greater than the 35.8% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.

Georgia is 14-1 when it shoots higher than 35.8% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 43rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at 53rd.

The Bulldogs average 22.0 more points per game (79.9) than the Volunteers allow their opponents to score (57.9).

When Georgia allows fewer than 77.1 points, it is 13-1.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison

In home games, Tennessee is posting 19.2 more points per game (84.2) than it is on the road (65).

The Volunteers cede 55.3 points per game in home games this year, compared to 65.5 in road games.

At home, Tennessee is draining 1.2 more treys per game (8.7) than when playing on the road (7.5). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (33.9%) compared to on the road (31.6%).

Georgia Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

At home, Georgia scored 75.3 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 76.6.

At home, the Bulldogs conceded 72.4 points per game, five fewer points than they allowed away (77.4).

Georgia knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than on the road (8.8) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.5%) than away (35.5%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 1/4/2025 Arkansas W 76-52 Thompson-Boling Arena 1/7/2025 @ Florida L 73-43 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center 1/11/2025 @ Texas W 74-70 Moody Center 1/15/2025 Georgia Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Thompson-Boling Arena 1/18/2025 @ Vanderbilt Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Memorial Gymnasium 1/21/2025 Mississippi State Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Thompson-Boling Arena

Georgia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 1/4/2025 @ Ole Miss L 63-51 The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 1/7/2025 Kentucky W 82-69 Stegeman Coliseum 1/11/2025 Oklahoma W 72-62 Stegeman Coliseum 1/15/2025 @ Tennessee Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Thompson-Boling Arena 1/18/2025 Auburn Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Stegeman Coliseum 1/22/2025 @ Arkansas – Bud Walton Arena

