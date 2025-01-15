How to Watch Tennessee vs. Georgia on TV or Live Stream – January 15
Published 9:41 am Wednesday, January 15, 2025
The No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (15-1, 2-1 SEC) welcome in the No. 23 Georgia Bulldogs (14-2, 2-1 SEC) after victories in 11 straight home games. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 15, 2025.
Tennessee vs. Georgia Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Volunteers are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points higher than the 38.6% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- Tennessee has a 13-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38.6% from the field.
- The Volunteers are the 32nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 43rd.
- The Volunteers score 77.1 points per game, 12.8 more points than the 64.3 the Bulldogs allow.
- Tennessee has a 14-0 record when scoring more than 64.3 points.
Georgia Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs have shot at a 48.4% rate from the field this season, 12.6 percentage points greater than the 35.8% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.
- Georgia is 14-1 when it shoots higher than 35.8% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 43rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at 53rd.
- The Bulldogs average 22.0 more points per game (79.9) than the Volunteers allow their opponents to score (57.9).
- When Georgia allows fewer than 77.1 points, it is 13-1.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, Tennessee is posting 19.2 more points per game (84.2) than it is on the road (65).
- The Volunteers cede 55.3 points per game in home games this year, compared to 65.5 in road games.
- At home, Tennessee is draining 1.2 more treys per game (8.7) than when playing on the road (7.5). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (33.9%) compared to on the road (31.6%).
Georgia Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- At home, Georgia scored 75.3 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 76.6.
- At home, the Bulldogs conceded 72.4 points per game, five fewer points than they allowed away (77.4).
- Georgia knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than on the road (8.8) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.5%) than away (35.5%).
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/4/2025
|Arkansas
|W 76-52
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/7/2025
|@ Florida
|L 73-43
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
|1/11/2025
|@ Texas
|W 74-70
|Moody Center
|1/15/2025
|Georgia
Watch this game on Fubo
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/18/2025
|@ Vanderbilt
Watch this game on Fubo
|Memorial Gymnasium
|1/21/2025
|Mississippi State
Watch this game on Fubo
|Thompson-Boling Arena
Georgia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/4/2025
|@ Ole Miss
|L 63-51
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|1/7/2025
|Kentucky
|W 82-69
|Stegeman Coliseum
|1/11/2025
|Oklahoma
|W 72-62
|Stegeman Coliseum
|1/15/2025
|@ Tennessee
Watch this game on Fubo
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/18/2025
|Auburn
Watch this game on Fubo
|Stegeman Coliseum
|1/22/2025
|@ Arkansas
|–
|Bud Walton Arena
