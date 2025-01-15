How to Pick the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 16 Published 12:50 pm Wednesday, January 15, 2025

On Thursday, January 16 at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators are slated to go up against the Chicago Blackhawks at Bridgestone Arena. For best bets, picks, and projections for this contest, continue reading.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Predators vs. Blackhawks Picks

Email newsletter signup

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 5.8 goals)

Nashville and its opponent have combined to outscore Thursday’s over/under (5.5 goals) 18 times this season.

In Chicago’s 44 games this season, 25 have finished with more goals than Thursday’s total of 5.5.

These two teams combine for 5.0 goals per game, 0.4800000000000004 less than the over/under set for this contest.

These two teams are conceding a combined 6.6 goals per game, 1.1 more than this contest’s over/under.

Bet on the total at BetMGM today!

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -263

The Predators are 10-14 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Nashville has never played a game this season shorter than -263 moneyline odds.

The Predators’ implied moneyline win probability is 72.5% in this game.

Blackhawks Moneyline: +215

Chicago has earned an upset victory 13 times when playing as the underdog on the moneyline this season (in 41 games as the underdog).

The Blackhawks have two victories in games with moneyline odds of +215 or longer (in 10 chances).

Chicago’s implied probability to win this matchup is 31.7% based on the moneyline.

Place your moneyline bet at BetMGM now!

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Nashville 4, Chicago 2

Predators Points Leaders

One of Nashville’s top offensive options this season is Filip Forsberg, who has recorded 37 points in 43 games.

With 14 goals and 18 assists, Jonathan Marchessault is one of the top offensive options for Nashville with his 32 points (0.7 per game).

On 113 shots (for eight goals) and 21 assists, Roman Josi has recorded 29 points this season.

As Nashville’s top goalie, Juuse Saros has recorded 9 wins and 18 losses this season while giving up 89 goals with 822 saves.

Blackhawks Points Leaders

Connor Bedard is among the top options on offense for Chicago, with 39 points this season. He has recorded 12 goals and 27 assists in 44 games.

Teuvo Teravainen’s 31 points this season, including 10 goals and 21 assists, make him one of the top offensive threats for Chicago.

Ryan Donato has 13 goals and 11 assists, for a season point total of 24.

Petr Mrazek has an 8-16-1 record this season, with an .893 save percentage (50th in the league). In 26 games, he has 659 saves, and has given up 79 goals (3.2 goals against average).

Predators’ Schedule

Looking for officially licensed NHL gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 1/7/2025 Jets L 5-2 Away +133 1/11/2025 Capitals L 4-1 Home -143 1/14/2025 Golden Knights W 5-3 Home +112 1/16/2025 Blackhawks – Home -263 1/18/2025 Wild – Home – 1/21/2025 Sharks – Home – 1/23/2025 Sharks – Away –

Blackhawks’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 1/10/2025 Red Wings L 5-3 Away +152 1/11/2025 Oilers L 4-3 Home +318 1/13/2025 Flames L 5-2 Home +135 1/16/2025 Predators – Away +215 1/18/2025 Golden Knights – Home – 1/20/2025 Hurricanes – Home – 1/24/2025 Lightning – Home –

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Nashville vs. Chicago Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 16, 2025

Thursday, January 16, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: