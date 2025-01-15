Bulls vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – January 15 Published 8:17 am Wednesday, January 15, 2025

The Chicago Bulls (18-22) play the Atlanta Hawks (20-19) as just 1.5-point favorites on Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET on CHSN and FDSSE.

Bulls vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: CHSN and FDSSE

CHSN and FDSSE

Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Bulls vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Bulls 120 – Hawks 118

Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Bulls (- 1.5)

Bulls (- 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bulls (-2.7)

Bulls (-2.7) Pick OU: Under (243.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 238.0

The Bulls have put together a 20-20-0 ATS record this season compared to the 16-23-0 mark from the Hawks.

When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, Chicago (5-5) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than Atlanta (12-11) does as the underdog (52.2%).

Atlanta and its opponents have eclipsed the total 66.7% of the time this season (26 out of 39). That’s more often than Chicago and its opponents have (19 out of 40).

The Bulls have a .600 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (6-4) this season, higher than the .500 winning percentage for the Hawks as a moneyline underdog (12-12).

Bulls Performance Insights

The Bulls have had to rely on their offense, which ranks fourth-best in the NBA (118.1 points per game), as they rank second-worst in the league on defense with only 120.8 points allowed per contest.

Chicago, who ranks seventh in the league with 45.6 rebounds per game, is allowing 47 rebounds per contest, which is second-worst in the NBA.

With 29.5 dimes per game, the Bulls rank third-best in the league in the category.

Chicago ranks 20th in the NBA at 14.4 turnovers per contest, but it is forcing 11.8 turnovers per game, which ranks second-worst in the league.

The Bulls are playing well when it comes to three-point shooting, as they rank second-best in the league in three-pointers (16.4 per game) and fifth-best in shooting percentage from downtown (37.6%).

Hawks Performance Insights

In 2024-25, the Hawks are sixth in the NBA offensively (117.4 points scored per game) and third-worst defensively (119.8 points allowed).

On the boards, Atlanta is eighth in the NBA in rebounds (45.4 per game). It is 19th in rebounds allowed (44.4 per game).

This season the Hawks are second-best in the NBA in assists at 29.7 per game.

Atlanta is 24th in the NBA in turnovers per game (15.2) and third-best in turnovers forced (16).

In 2024-25, the Hawks are 16th in the NBA in 3-point makes (13.2 per game) and 18th in 3-point percentage (35.6%).

