Bulls vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – January 15
Published 8:17 am Wednesday, January 15, 2025
The Chicago Bulls (18-22) play the Atlanta Hawks (20-19) as just 1.5-point favorites on Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET on CHSN and FDSSE.
Bulls vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2025
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: CHSN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: United Center
Bulls vs. Hawks Score Prediction
- Prediction:
Bulls 120 – Hawks 118
Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Hawks
- Pick ATS: Bulls (- 1.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Bulls (-2.7)
- Pick OU:
Under (243.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 238.0
- The Bulls have put together a 20-20-0 ATS record this season compared to the 16-23-0 mark from the Hawks.
- When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, Chicago (5-5) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than Atlanta (12-11) does as the underdog (52.2%).
- Atlanta and its opponents have eclipsed the total 66.7% of the time this season (26 out of 39). That’s more often than Chicago and its opponents have (19 out of 40).
- The Bulls have a .600 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (6-4) this season, higher than the .500 winning percentage for the Hawks as a moneyline underdog (12-12).
Bulls Performance Insights
- The Bulls have had to rely on their offense, which ranks fourth-best in the NBA (118.1 points per game), as they rank second-worst in the league on defense with only 120.8 points allowed per contest.
- Chicago, who ranks seventh in the league with 45.6 rebounds per game, is allowing 47 rebounds per contest, which is second-worst in the NBA.
- With 29.5 dimes per game, the Bulls rank third-best in the league in the category.
- Chicago ranks 20th in the NBA at 14.4 turnovers per contest, but it is forcing 11.8 turnovers per game, which ranks second-worst in the league.
- The Bulls are playing well when it comes to three-point shooting, as they rank second-best in the league in three-pointers (16.4 per game) and fifth-best in shooting percentage from downtown (37.6%).
Hawks Performance Insights
- In 2024-25, the Hawks are sixth in the NBA offensively (117.4 points scored per game) and third-worst defensively (119.8 points allowed).
- On the boards, Atlanta is eighth in the NBA in rebounds (45.4 per game). It is 19th in rebounds allowed (44.4 per game).
- This season the Hawks are second-best in the NBA in assists at 29.7 per game.
- Atlanta is 24th in the NBA in turnovers per game (15.2) and third-best in turnovers forced (16).
- In 2024-25, the Hawks are 16th in the NBA in 3-point makes (13.2 per game) and 18th in 3-point percentage (35.6%).
