Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Thursday, January 16
Published 5:18 pm Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Thursday’s college basketball schedule includes top teams in play. Among the 10 games our computer model likes, in terms of picks against the spread, is the Gonzaga Bulldogs playing the Oregon State Beavers.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Oregon State +9.5 vs. Gonzaga
- Matchup: Gonzaga Bulldogs at Oregon State Beavers
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- Date: January 16
- Computer Projection: Gonzaga by 5.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Gonzaga (-9.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Jacksonville State +1.5 vs. Louisiana Tech
- Matchup: Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Jacksonville State Gamecocks
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 16
- Computer Projection: Jacksonville State by 1.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Louisiana Tech (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Marshall +5.5 vs. James Madison
- Matchup: Marshall Thundering Herd at James Madison Dukes
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 16
- Computer Projection: James Madison by 3.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: James Madison (-5.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Maryland -1.5 vs. Northwestern
- Matchup: Maryland Terrapins at Northwestern Wildcats
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: January 16
- Computer Projection: Maryland by 3.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Maryland (-1.5)
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: NJIT +8.5 vs. Maine
- Matchup: Maine Black Bears at NJIT Highlanders
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Date: January 16
- Computer Projection: Maine by 6.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Maine (-8.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Michigan -10.5 vs. Minnesota
- Matchup: Michigan Wolverines at Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 16
- Computer Projection: Michigan by 12.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Michigan (-10.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Memphis -7.5 vs. Temple
- Matchup: Memphis Tigers at Temple Owls
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 16
- Computer Projection: Memphis by 8.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Memphis (-7.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Campbell +6.5 vs. Charleston (SC)
- Matchup: Charleston (SC) Cougars at Campbell Fighting Camels
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 16
- Computer Projection: Charleston (SC) by 5.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Charleston (SC) (-6.5)
- TV Channel: FloCollege
ATS Pick: UMBC -14.5 vs. New Hampshire
- Matchup: New Hampshire Wildcats at UMBC Retrievers
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: January 16
- Computer Projection: UMBC by 15.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UMBC (-14.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Albany (NY) +2.5 vs. Bryant
- Matchup: Bryant Bulldogs at Albany (NY) Great Danes
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: January 16
- Computer Projection: Bryant by 1.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Bryant (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
