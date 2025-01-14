Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on January 14? Published 12:53 am Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Will Roman Josi light the lamp when the Nashville Predators take on the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Josi stats and insights

In six of 38 games this season, Josi has scored — including two games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Golden Knights yet this season.

He has one goal on the power play, and also 11 assists.

Josi’s shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have given up 113 goals in total (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.2 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Josi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/11/2025 Capitals 1 0 1 26:35 Home L 4-1 1/7/2025 Jets 2 1 1 28:51 Away L 5-2 1/4/2025 Flames 0 0 0 23:15 Away W 4-1 1/3/2025 Canucks 1 0 1 23:53 Away W 3-0 12/31/2024 Wild 0 0 0 32:30 Away L 5-3 12/30/2024 Jets 0 0 0 21:05 Away L 3-0 12/27/2024 Blues 0 0 0 26:27 Away L 7-4 12/23/2024 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:50 Home W 5-2 12/21/2024 Kings 1 0 1 26:25 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2024 Flames 0 0 0 5:32 Home L 4-3

Predators vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: