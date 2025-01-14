Timberwolves vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Monday, Jan. 27 Published 5:37 am Tuesday, January 14, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (19-19), on Monday, January 27, 2025 at Target Center, play the Minnesota Timberwolves (21-18). The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on FDSN and FDSSE.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Timberwolves vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Date: Monday, January 27, 2025

Monday, January 27, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSN and FDSSE

FDSN and FDSSE Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Target Center Favorite: –

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Timberwolves vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats

Timberwolves Hawks 109.6 Points Avg. 117.2 107.6 Points Allowed Avg. 119.8 46% Field Goal % 46.5% 37.8% Three Point % 35.4%

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Timberwolves’ Top Players

Anthony Edwards puts up 25.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Timberwolves.

Julius Randle adds 19.6 points, 4.4 assists and 7.1 rebounds per game, and Rudy Gobert contributes with 10.1 points, 1.7 assists and 10.5 rebounds per matchup.

Among active players, the Timberwolves are led by Edwards from beyond the arc. He makes 4.2 shots from deep per game.

Jaden McDaniels records 1.4 steals per game. Gobert collects 1.5 blocks an outing.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Hawks’ Top Players

Trae Young holds the top spot on the Hawks scoring and assist lists among active players, tallying 22.5 points and 12.1 assists per game.

Clint Capela’s per-game averages this season are 9.6 points, 1.3 assists and 8.9 rebounds.

Young hits 2.9 threes per game.

The Hawks’ defensive effort gets a boost from Dyson Daniels (3.1 steals per game) and Capela (one block per game).

Timberwolves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 1/17 Knicks – Away – 1/18 Cavaliers – Home – 1/20 Grizzlies – Away – 1/22 Mavericks – Away – 1/25 Nuggets – Home – 1/27 Hawks – Home – 1/29 Suns – Away – 1/30 Jazz – Away – 2/1 Wizards – Home – 2/3 Kings – Home – 2/5 Bulls – Home –

Go see the Timberwolves or Hawks in person this season – get tickets now at StubHub.

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 1/18 Celtics – Away – 1/20 Knicks – Away – 1/22 Pistons – Home – 1/23 Raptors – Home – 1/25 Raptors – Home – 1/27 Timberwolves – Away – 1/30 Cavaliers – Away – 2/1 Pacers – Away – 2/3 Pistons – Away – 2/5 Spurs – Home – 2/7 Bucks – Home –

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

id: