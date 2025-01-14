Tennessee vs. Georgia Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – January 15 Published 5:48 pm Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Wednesday’s game at Thompson-Boling Arena has the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (15-1, 2-1 SEC) going head to head against the No. 23 Georgia Bulldogs (14-2, 2-1 SEC) at 8:00 PM ET on January 15. Our computer prediction projects a 74-65 victory for Tennessee, who are favored by our model.

According to our computer prediction, Georgia is a good bet to cover the spread, which is listed at 11.5. The two teams are projected to go over the 132.5 over/under.

Email newsletter signup

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Tennessee vs. Georgia Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena Line: Tennessee -11.5

Tennessee -11.5 Point total: 132.5

132.5 Moneyline (to win): Tennessee -719, Georgia +500

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Tennessee vs. Georgia Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tennessee 74, Georgia 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Georgia

Pick ATS: Georgia (+11.5)

Georgia (+11.5) Pick OU: Over (132.5)

Tennessee’s record against the spread this season is 10-6-0, while Georgia’s is 9-7-0. Both the Volunteers and the Bulldogs are 6-10-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season. The two teams average 157 points per game, 24.5 more points than this matchup’s total. In the past 10 games, Tennessee has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall. Georgia has gone 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 matches.

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers are outscoring opponents by 19.2 points per game with a +308 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.1 points per game (131st in college basketball) and allow 57.9 per contest (third in college basketball).

Tennessee averages 36.3 rebounds per game (32nd in college basketball) while conceding 26.5 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 9.8 boards per game.

Tennessee connects on 2.1 more threes per contest than the opposition, 8.7 (100th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 6.6.

The Volunteers rank 72nd in college basketball with 101.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and second in college basketball defensively with 76.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Tennessee has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 10.4 per game (75th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.4 (143rd in college basketball).

Georgia Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have a +251 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.6 points per game. They’re putting up 79.9 points per game, 69th in college basketball, and are allowing 64.3 per outing to rank 28th in college basketball.

Georgia grabs 35.9 rebounds per game (43rd in college basketball) while allowing 25.9 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 10.0 boards per game.

Georgia knocks down 7.0 three-pointers per game (251st in college basketball) at a 33.0% rate (227th in college basketball), compared to the 6.6 its opponents make, shooting 28.0% from beyond the arc.

Georgia and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Bulldogs commit 13.0 per game (307th in college basketball) and force 12.9 (98th in college basketball).

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: