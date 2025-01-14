Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game – January 14

Published 5:38 am Tuesday, January 14, 2025

By Data Skrive

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game - January 14

Steven Stamkos will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Vegas Golden Knights play on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Stamkos in the Predators-Golden Knights game? Use our stats and information to help you.

Stamkos Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +105, Under: -135)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)

Predators vs. Golden Knights Game Info

Stamkos Prop Insights

  • Stamkos has averaged 17:58 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -14.
  • Stamkos has 25 points overall, with at least one point in 20 different games.
  • He has seven goals on the power play, and also five assists.
  • Stamkos averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.8%.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet in 20 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 42 opportunities).
  • He has put up a point in 20 games this season, with five multiple-point games.

Golden Knights Defensive Insights

  • The Golden Knights have allowed 113 total goals (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest in NHL play.
  • Its +34 goal differential is the fourth-best in the league.
  • The Golden Knights have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 19.2 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Golden Knights

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vegas
42 Games 0
25 Points 0
12 Goals 0
13 Assists 0

