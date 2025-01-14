Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game – January 14 Published 5:38 am Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Steven Stamkos will be in action when

the Nashville Predators and Vegas Golden Knights play on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Stamkos in the Predators-Golden Knights game? Use our stats and information to help you.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +105, Under: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +105, Under: -135) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)

Bet on Steven Stamkos props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Golden Knights Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stamkos Prop Insights

Stamkos has averaged 17:58 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -14.

Stamkos has 25 points overall, with at least one point in 20 different games.

He has seven goals on the power play, and also five assists.

Stamkos averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.8%.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in 20 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 42 opportunities).

He has put up a point in 20 games this season, with five multiple-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Stamkos props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Golden Knights Defensive Insights

The Golden Knights have allowed 113 total goals (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest in NHL play.

Its +34 goal differential is the fourth-best in the league.

The Golden Knights have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 19.2 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Stamkos vs. Golden Knights

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vegas 42 Games 0 25 Points 0 12 Goals 0 13 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: