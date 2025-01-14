Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game – January 14 Published 5:38 am Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Ryan O’Reilly will be in action when

the Nashville Predators and Vegas Golden Knights face off on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for O’Reilly available, and we have some stats to help you make good decisions.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +176, Under: -234)

Bet on Ryan O’Reilly props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Golden Knights Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

O’Reilly Prop Insights

O’Reilly has averaged 17:33 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -15.

He has picked up at least one point in 20 games, and has 25 points in all.

O’Reilly has picked up six goals and three assists on the power play.

He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.

He has gone over his points prop bet in 19 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 38 opportunities).

He has recorded a point in 20 games this season, with three multiple-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on O’Reilly props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Golden Knights Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest units in league play, giving up 113 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank sixth.

With a goal differential of +34, the team is fourth-best in the league in that category.

The Golden Knights have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.2 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

O’Reilly vs. Golden Knights

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vegas 39 Games 0 25 Points 0 12 Goals 0 13 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: