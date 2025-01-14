Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game – January 14

Published 5:38 am Tuesday, January 14, 2025

By Data Skrive

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game - January 14

Ryan O’Reilly will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Vegas Golden Knights face off on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for O’Reilly available, and we have some stats to help you make good decisions.

O’Reilly Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +176, Under: -234)

Bet on Ryan O’Reilly props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Golden Knights Game Info

O’Reilly Prop Insights

  • O’Reilly has averaged 17:33 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -15.
  • He has picked up at least one point in 20 games, and has 25 points in all.
  • O’Reilly has picked up six goals and three assists on the power play.
  • He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet in 19 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 38 opportunities).
  • He has recorded a point in 20 games this season, with three multiple-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on O’Reilly props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Golden Knights Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest units in league play, giving up 113 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank sixth.
  • With a goal differential of +34, the team is fourth-best in the league in that category.
  • The Golden Knights have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.2 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

O’Reilly vs. Golden Knights

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vegas
39 Games 0
25 Points 0
12 Goals 0
13 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Player Props

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game - January 14

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game – January 14

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game - January 14

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game – January 14

Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on January 14?

Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on January 14?

Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on January 14?

Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on January 14?

Print Article

SportsPlus