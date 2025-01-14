Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game – January 14
Published 5:38 am Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Ryan O’Reilly will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Vegas Golden Knights face off on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for O’Reilly available, and we have some stats to help you make good decisions.
O’Reilly Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +176, Under: -234)
Bet on Ryan O’Reilly props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 14, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
O’Reilly Prop Insights
- O’Reilly has averaged 17:33 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -15.
- He has picked up at least one point in 20 games, and has 25 points in all.
- O’Reilly has picked up six goals and three assists on the power play.
- He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.
- He has gone over his points prop bet in 19 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 38 opportunities).
- He has recorded a point in 20 games this season, with three multiple-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on O’Reilly props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Golden Knights Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest units in league play, giving up 113 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank sixth.
- With a goal differential of +34, the team is fourth-best in the league in that category.
- The Golden Knights have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.2 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
O’Reilly vs. Golden Knights
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vegas
|39
|Games
|0
|25
|Points
|0
|12
|Goals
|0
|13
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: