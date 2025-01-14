Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game – January 14 Published 5:38 am Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Roman Josi and the Nashville Predators face the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Looking to wager on Josi’s props against the Golden Knights? Scroll down for stats and information to assist you.

Josi Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -105, Under: -125)

Predators vs. Golden Knights Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Josi Prop Insights

Josi’s plus-minus rating is -23, in 23:16 per game on the ice.

He has picked up at least one point in 19 games, and has 28 points in all.

Josi has picked up one goal and 11 assists on the power play.

He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.

In 18 of the 37 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.

In 38 games played this season, he has put up 28 points, with nine multi-point games.

Golden Knights Defensive Insights

The Golden Knights have conceded 113 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking sixth in league play for the fewest goals against.

Its +34 goal differential is the fourth-best in the league.

The Golden Knights are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 19.2 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Golden Knights

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vegas 38 Games 0 28 Points 0 8 Goals 0 20 Assists 0

