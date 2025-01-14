Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game – January 14

Published 5:38 am Tuesday, January 14, 2025

By Data Skrive

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game - January 14

Roman Josi and the Nashville Predators face the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Looking to wager on Josi’s props against the Golden Knights? Scroll down for stats and information to assist you.

Josi Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -105, Under: -125)

Bet on Roman Josi props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Golden Knights Game Info

Josi Prop Insights

  • Josi’s plus-minus rating is -23, in 23:16 per game on the ice.
  • He has picked up at least one point in 19 games, and has 28 points in all.
  • Josi has picked up one goal and 11 assists on the power play.
  • He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.
  • In 18 of the 37 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
  • In 38 games played this season, he has put up 28 points, with nine multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Josi props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Golden Knights Defensive Insights

  • The Golden Knights have conceded 113 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking sixth in league play for the fewest goals against.
  • Its +34 goal differential is the fourth-best in the league.
  • The Golden Knights are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 19.2 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Josi vs. Golden Knights

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vegas
38 Games 0
28 Points 0
8 Goals 0
20 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Player Props

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game - January 14

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game – January 14

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game - January 14

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game – January 14

Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on January 14?

Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on January 14?

Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on January 14?

Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on January 14?

Print Article

SportsPlus