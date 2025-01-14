NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 15 Published 10:31 pm Tuesday, January 14, 2025

The outings in a Wednesday NBA slate sure to please include the New York Knicks squaring off against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.

Want to improve your chances before today’s NBA games? Take a look at our betting preview below.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 15

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-PH, and MSG

ESPN, NBCS-PH, and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics

Spread: Celtics -12.5

Celtics -12.5 Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 10.3 points)

Celtics (Projected to win by 10.3 points) Total: 229.5 points

229.5 points Total Pick: Over (228.2 total projected points)

Over (228.2 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: TSN and NBCS-BOS

TSN and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSFL

FDSWI and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Spread: Grizzlies -3.5

Grizzlies -3.5 Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 2.5 points)

Grizzlies (Projected to win by 2.5 points) Total: 238.5 points

238.5 points Total Pick: Over (230.6 total projected points)

Over (230.6 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: FDSSW and FDSSE

FDSSW and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and KFAA

Gulf Coast Sports and KFAA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSE

CHSN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Utah Jazz vs. Charlotte Hornets

Spread: Hornets -4.5

Hornets -4.5 Spread Pick: Jazz (Projected to win by 3.8 points)

Jazz (Projected to win by 3.8 points) Total: 220.5 points

220.5 points Total Pick: Over (223.6 total projected points)

Over (223.6 total projected points) Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSSE

KJZZ and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. Houston Rockets

Spread: Rockets -2.5

Rockets -2.5 Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 1.4 points)

Nuggets (Projected to win by 1.4 points) Total: 232.5 points

232.5 points Total Pick: Over (228.6 total projected points)

Over (228.6 total projected points) Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV Channel: SCHN and ALT

SCHN and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors

Spread: Timberwolves -5.5

Timberwolves -5.5 Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 5.7 points)

Timberwolves (Projected to win by 5.7 points) Total: 215.5 points

215.5 points Total Pick: Over (219.4 total projected points)

Over (219.4 total projected points) Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and FDSN

ESPN, NBCS-BA, and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSSUN

SportsNet LA and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Brooklyn Nets

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California TV Channel: YES and FDSSC

YES and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

