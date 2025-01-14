Man faces rape charge Published 9:47 am Tuesday, January 14, 2025

The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on a charge of rape after responding to a Harlan residence to serve a felony arrest warrant.

Gillis Gilbert, 40, of Evarts, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 7.

According to a press release, Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputies went to a Harlan residence to serve a felony warrant. Police entered the residence and arrested Gilbert without incident. Gilbert was arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Hunter Marcum with the assistance of Sgt. Mark Saylor on an arrest warrant obtained by Kentucky State Police Detective Jake Middleton. The case is still under investigation by Middleton.

Gilbert was charged with first-degree rape. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $100,000 full cash bond.

In other police activity:

• Chasity Collett, 46, of Harlan, was arrested on Jan. 8, by the HCSO. She was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, and parole violation. Collett was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Eddie Knuckles, 43, of Wallins, was arrested by the HCSO on Jan. 8. He was charged with tampering with physical evidence. Knuckles was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Olivia Evans, 19, of Cumberland, was arrested on Jan. 9, by the Cumberland City Police Department. She was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), resisting arrest, and second-degree disorderly conduct. Evans was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Robert Rice, 43, of Hulen, was arrested by the HCSO on Jan. 12. He was charged with probation violation, fleeing or evading police, second-degree criminal trespassing, resisting arrest, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Rice was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Courtney Perkins, 30, of Harlan, was arrested by the Harlan City Police Department on Jan. 12. She was charged with possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. Perkins was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

