Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game – January 14 Published 5:38 am Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Jonathan Marchessault and the Nashville Predators play the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Marchessault in that upcoming Predators-Golden Knights matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)

Predators vs. Golden Knights Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Marchessault Prop Insights

In 42 games, Marchessault has averaged 18:10 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -11.

He has gotten at least one point in 23 games, and has 31 points in all.

On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated three goals and 10 assists.

He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting three shots per game.

In 22 of the 41 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.

In 42 games played this season, he has put up 31 points, with seven multi-point games.

Golden Knights Defensive Insights

The Golden Knights have allowed 113 total goals (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest in NHL action.

With a goal differential of +34, the team is fourth-best in the league in that category.

The Golden Knights have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 19.2 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Golden Knights

