Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game – January 14
Published 5:38 am Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Jonathan Marchessault and the Nashville Predators play the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Marchessault in that upcoming Predators-Golden Knights matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.
Marchessault Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)
Bet on Jonathan Marchessault props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 14, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marchessault Prop Insights
- In 42 games, Marchessault has averaged 18:10 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -11.
- He has gotten at least one point in 23 games, and has 31 points in all.
- On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated three goals and 10 assists.
- He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting three shots per game.
- In 22 of the 41 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
- In 42 games played this season, he has put up 31 points, with seven multi-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Marchessault props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Golden Knights Defensive Insights
- The Golden Knights have allowed 113 total goals (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest in NHL action.
- With a goal differential of +34, the team is fourth-best in the league in that category.
- The Golden Knights have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 19.2 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Marchessault vs. Golden Knights
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: