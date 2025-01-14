How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, January 15
Published 5:58 pm Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Ranked teams are on the Wednesday college basketball schedule in five games, including the Penn State Lady Lions playing the UCLA Bruins.
Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 6 UConn Huskies at St. John’s Red Storm
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SNY
Colorado Buffaloes at No. 20 West Virginia Mountaineers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 22 Michigan State Spartans at Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: B1G+
Penn State Lady Lions at No. 1 UCLA Bruins
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV channel: Peacock
Northwestern Wildcats at No. 4 USC Trojans
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV channel: Peacock
Email newsletter signup
Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
id: