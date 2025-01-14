How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Tuesday, January 14

Published 1:58 am Tuesday, January 14, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Tuesday, January 14

Top 25 teams will take the court in four games on Tuesday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Minnesota Golden Gophers squaring off against the Maryland Terrapins at XFINITY Center.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 24 Minnesota Golden Gophers at No. 8 Maryland Terrapins

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

UCF Knights at No. 10 TCU Horned Frogs

No. 24 Oklahoma State Cowgirls at Houston Cougars

No. 23 Utah Utes at Baylor Bears

