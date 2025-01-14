How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Tuesday, January 14

Published 12:54 am Tuesday, January 14, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Tuesday, January 14

The Tuesday college basketball slate includes nine games featuring a ranked team on the court. Among those contests is the Mississippi State Bulldogs squaring off against the Auburn Tigers.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini at Indiana Hoosiers

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Peacock

No. 21 Ole Miss Rebels at No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide

No. 15 Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 1 Auburn Tigers

No. 11 Texas A&M Aggies at No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats

No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles at DePaul Blue Demons

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Missouri Tigers at No. 5 Florida Gators

Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 24 Wisconsin Badgers

  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Peacock

Miami Hurricanes at No. 3 Duke Blue Devils

No. 25 Baylor Bears at Arizona Wildcats

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

