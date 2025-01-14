How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Tuesday, January 14 Published 12:54 am Tuesday, January 14, 2025

The Tuesday college basketball slate includes nine games featuring a ranked team on the court. Among those contests is the Mississippi State Bulldogs squaring off against the Auburn Tigers.

The Tuesday college basketball slate includes nine games featuring a ranked team on the court. Among those contests is the Mississippi State Bulldogs squaring off against the Auburn Tigers.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini at Indiana Hoosiers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: Peacock

No. 21 Ole Miss Rebels at No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN

No. 15 Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 1 Auburn Tigers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN

No. 11 Texas A&M Aggies at No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN

No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles at DePaul Blue Demons

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network

Missouri Tigers at No. 5 Florida Gators

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN

Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 24 Wisconsin Badgers

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: Peacock

Miami Hurricanes at No. 3 Duke Blue Devils

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN

No. 25 Baylor Bears at Arizona Wildcats

Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN

