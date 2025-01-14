How to Watch the Suns vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 14
Published 12:54 am Tuesday, January 14, 2025
The Phoenix Suns (19-19) hope to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (19-19) on January 14, 2025 at State Farm Arena.
Suns vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: AZFamily, FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Suns Stats Insights
- This season, the Suns have a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 47.7% of shots the Hawks’ opponents have knocked down.
- Phoenix has a 15-8 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.7% from the field.
- The Suns are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank 10th.
- The Suns record 112.3 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 119.8 the Hawks give up.
- Phoenix is 6-3 when scoring more than 119.8 points.
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks are shooting 46.5% from the field, 0.2% higher than the 46.3% the Suns’ opponents have shot this season.
- Atlanta is 16-6 when it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.
- The Hawks are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 27th.
- The Hawks put up an average of 117.2 points per game, just 3.5 more points than the 113.7 the Suns allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 113.7 points, Atlanta is 16-9.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Suns are putting up 2.1 more points per game (113.3) than they are in road games (111.2).
- When playing at home, Phoenix is giving up five fewer points per game (111.5) than on the road (116.5).
- When playing at home, the Suns are making 0.4 fewer three-pointers per game (13.9) than away from home (14.3). They also have a lower three-point percentage at home (36.5%) compared to when playing on the road (38.9%).
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Hawks score 119.4 points per game, 3.9 more than away (115.5). On defense they concede 120.6 points per game at home, 1.4 more than on the road (119.2).
- At home, Atlanta gives up 120.6 points per game. On the road, it gives up 119.2.
- At home the Hawks are collecting 29.9 assists per game, 0.1 less than away (30).
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Grayson Allen
|Questionable
|Knee
|Jusuf Nurkic
|Out
|Illness
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Larry Nance Jr.
|Out
|Hand
|Kobe Bufkin
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|Jalen Johnson
|Out
|Shoulder
|Cody Zeller
|Out
|Personal
|Trae Young
|Questionable
|Achilles
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|Questionable
|Knee