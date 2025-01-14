How to Watch the Suns vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 14 Published 12:54 am Tuesday, January 14, 2025

The Phoenix Suns (19-19) hope to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (19-19) on January 14, 2025 at State Farm Arena.

Suns vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: AZFamily, FDSSE

AZFamily, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Suns Stats Insights

This season, the Suns have a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 47.7% of shots the Hawks’ opponents have knocked down.

Phoenix has a 15-8 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.7% from the field.

The Suns are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank 10th.

The Suns record 112.3 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 119.8 the Hawks give up.

Phoenix is 6-3 when scoring more than 119.8 points.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks are shooting 46.5% from the field, 0.2% higher than the 46.3% the Suns’ opponents have shot this season.

Atlanta is 16-6 when it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.

The Hawks are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 27th.

The Hawks put up an average of 117.2 points per game, just 3.5 more points than the 113.7 the Suns allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 113.7 points, Atlanta is 16-9.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Suns are putting up 2.1 more points per game (113.3) than they are in road games (111.2).

When playing at home, Phoenix is giving up five fewer points per game (111.5) than on the road (116.5).

When playing at home, the Suns are making 0.4 fewer three-pointers per game (13.9) than away from home (14.3). They also have a lower three-point percentage at home (36.5%) compared to when playing on the road (38.9%).

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hawks score 119.4 points per game, 3.9 more than away (115.5). On defense they concede 120.6 points per game at home, 1.4 more than on the road (119.2).

At home, Atlanta gives up 120.6 points per game. On the road, it gives up 119.2.

At home the Hawks are collecting 29.9 assists per game, 0.1 less than away (30).

Suns Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Grayson Allen Questionable Knee Jusuf Nurkic Out Illness

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Larry Nance Jr. Out Hand Kobe Bufkin Out For Season Shoulder Jalen Johnson Out Shoulder Cody Zeller Out Personal Trae Young Questionable Achilles Bogdan Bogdanovic Questionable Knee

