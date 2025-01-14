How to Watch the NBA Today, January 15
Published 11:31 pm Tuesday, January 14, 2025
The NBA lineup today, including the Houston Rockets versus the Denver Nuggets, is not one to miss.
Looking for live coverage of NBA basketball? All the games to watch today are here.
Watch the NBA Today – January 15
Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-PH, and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: TSN and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: FDSSW and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and KFAA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: United Center
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Utah Jazz vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Delta Center
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Denver Nuggets vs. Houston Rockets
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: SCHN and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Venue: Target Center
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and FDSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- Location: Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: YES and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
