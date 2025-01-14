Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game – January 14

Published 5:38 am Tuesday, January 14, 2025

By Data Skrive

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game - January 14

Gustav Nyquist and the Nashville Predators meet the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Nyquist’s props against the Golden Knights? Scroll down for stats and information to assist you.

Nyquist Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +140, Under: -182)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +230, Under: -319)

Bet on Gustav Nyquist props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Golden Knights Game Info

Nyquist Prop Insights

  • Nyquist’s plus-minus rating is -15, in 17:03 per game on the ice.
  • Nyquist has 17 points overall, picking up at least one point in 14 different games.
  • Nyquist has no points on the power play.
  • Nyquist averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.7%.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet in 13 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 39 opportunities).
  • Through 41 games played this season, he has put up 17 points, with three multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Nyquist props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Golden Knights Defensive Insights

  • The Golden Knights have allowed 113 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking sixth in league play for the fewest goals against.
  • It has the fourth-best goal differential in the league at +34.
  • The Golden Knights have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.2 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Nyquist vs. Golden Knights

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vegas
41 Games 0
17 Points 0
7 Goals 0
10 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Player Props

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game - January 14

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game – January 14

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game - January 14

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game – January 14

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game - January 14

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game – January 14

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game - January 14

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game – January 14

Print Article

SportsPlus