Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game – January 14 Published 5:38 am Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Gustav Nyquist and the Nashville Predators meet the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Nyquist’s props against the Golden Knights? Scroll down for stats and information to assist you.

Nyquist Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +140, Under: -182)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +140, Under: -182) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +230, Under: -319)

Predators vs. Golden Knights Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Nyquist Prop Insights

Nyquist’s plus-minus rating is -15, in 17:03 per game on the ice.

Nyquist has 17 points overall, picking up at least one point in 14 different games.

Nyquist has no points on the power play.

Nyquist averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.7%.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in 13 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 39 opportunities).

Through 41 games played this season, he has put up 17 points, with three multi-point games.

Golden Knights Defensive Insights

The Golden Knights have allowed 113 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking sixth in league play for the fewest goals against.

It has the fourth-best goal differential in the league at +34.

The Golden Knights have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.2 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Golden Knights

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vegas 41 Games 0 17 Points 0 7 Goals 0 10 Assists 0

