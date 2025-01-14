Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game – January 14
Published 5:38 am Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Gustav Nyquist and the Nashville Predators meet the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Nyquist’s props against the Golden Knights? Scroll down for stats and information to assist you.
Nyquist Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +140, Under: -182)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +230, Under: -319)
Predators vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 14, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Nyquist Prop Insights
- Nyquist’s plus-minus rating is -15, in 17:03 per game on the ice.
- Nyquist has 17 points overall, picking up at least one point in 14 different games.
- Nyquist has no points on the power play.
- Nyquist averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.7%.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in 13 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 39 opportunities).
- Through 41 games played this season, he has put up 17 points, with three multi-point games.
Golden Knights Defensive Insights
- The Golden Knights have allowed 113 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking sixth in league play for the fewest goals against.
- It has the fourth-best goal differential in the league at +34.
- The Golden Knights have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.2 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Nyquist vs. Golden Knights
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vegas
|41
|Games
|0
|17
|Points
|0
|7
|Goals
|0
|10
|Assists
|0
