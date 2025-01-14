Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game – January 14

Published 5:38 am Tuesday, January 14, 2025

By Data Skrive

Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators will play on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Vegas Golden Knights. Prop bets for Forsberg in that upcoming Predators-Golden Knights game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.

Forsberg Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -188, Under: +145)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +126, Under: -162)

Predators vs. Golden Knights Game Info

Forsberg Prop Insights

  • In 42 games, Forsberg has a plus-minus of -14, and is averaging 18:53 on the ice.
  • Forsberg has gotten at least one point in 25 games, with 35 points in total.
  • Forsberg has picked up five goals and nine assists on the power play.
  • Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 7.8%, and he averages 3.4 shots per game.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet in 16 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 41 opportunities).
  • Through 42 games played this season, he has put up 35 points, with nine multi-point games.

Golden Knights Defensive Insights

  • The Golden Knights have allowed 113 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking sixth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
  • Its +34 goal differential is the fourth-best in the league.
  • The Golden Knights have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.2 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Golden Knights

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vegas
42 Games 0
35 Points 0
11 Goals 0
24 Assists 0

