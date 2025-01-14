Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game – January 14 Published 5:38 am Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators will play on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Vegas Golden Knights. Prop bets for Forsberg in that upcoming Predators-Golden Knights game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -188, Under: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -188, Under: +145) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +126, Under: -162)

Predators vs. Golden Knights Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Forsberg Prop Insights

In 42 games, Forsberg has a plus-minus of -14, and is averaging 18:53 on the ice.

Forsberg has gotten at least one point in 25 games, with 35 points in total.

Forsberg has picked up five goals and nine assists on the power play.

Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 7.8%, and he averages 3.4 shots per game.

He has gone over his points prop bet in 16 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 41 opportunities).

Through 42 games played this season, he has put up 35 points, with nine multi-point games.

Golden Knights Defensive Insights

The Golden Knights have allowed 113 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking sixth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

Its +34 goal differential is the fourth-best in the league.

The Golden Knights have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.2 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Golden Knights

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vegas 42 Games 0 35 Points 0 11 Goals 0 24 Assists 0

id: