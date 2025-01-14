College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, January 14 Published 1:47 am Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Tuesday’s SEC college basketball slate should have plenty of excitement on the court. Among those games is the Mississippi State Bulldogs squaring off against the Auburn Tigers, and we have predictions against the spread below for all the games.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Ole Miss +11 vs. Alabama

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at Alabama Crimson Tide

Ole Miss Rebels at Alabama Crimson Tide Projected Favorite & Spread: Alabama by 8 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Alabama by 8 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Alabama -11

Alabama -11 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: January 14

January 14 TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Auburn -7.5 vs. Mississippi State

Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs at Auburn Tigers

Mississippi State Bulldogs at Auburn Tigers Projected Favorite & Spread: Auburn by 10.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Auburn by 10.9 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Auburn -7.5

Auburn -7.5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: January 14

January 14 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Texas A&M +6.5 vs. Kentucky

Matchup: Texas A&M Aggies at Kentucky Wildcats

Texas A&M Aggies at Kentucky Wildcats Projected Favorite & Spread: Kentucky by 2.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Kentucky by 2.3 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Kentucky -6.5

Kentucky -6.5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: January 14

January 14 TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Missouri +10.5 vs. Florida

Matchup: Missouri Tigers at Florida Gators

Missouri Tigers at Florida Gators Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida by 8.4 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Florida by 8.4 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Florida -10.5

Florida -10.5 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: January 14

January 14 TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: LSU +1.5 vs. Arkansas

Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks at LSU Tigers

Arkansas Razorbacks at LSU Tigers Projected Favorite & Spread: Arkansas by 1.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Arkansas by 1.1 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Arkansas -1.5

Arkansas -1.5 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: January 14

January 14 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

