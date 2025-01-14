Buy Tickets for Vegas Golden Knights vs. Nashville Predators on January 14

When the Vegas Golden Knights meet the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday (starting at 8:00 PM ET), Mark Stone and Jonathan Marchessault will be two of the most exciting players to watch.

Golden Knights vs. Predators Game Information

Players to Watch

Golden Knights Leaders Games Goals Assists Points
Jack Eichel 42 11 43 54
Mark Stone 29 12 26 38
Shea Theodore 42 4 31 35
Ivan Barbashev 33 15 15 30
Tomas Hertl 43 12 17 29
Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points
Filip Forsberg 42 11 24 35
Jonathan Marchessault 42 14 17 31
Roman Josi 38 8 20 28
Steven Stamkos 42 12 13 25
Ryan O’Reilly 39 12 13 25

Golden Knights vs. Predators Stat Comparison

  • The Golden Knights’ 147 goals this season make them the fourth-best scoring team in the league.
  • Vegas is ranked sixth in league play for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 113 in total (2.6 per game).
  • The Golden Knights’ 25.74% power-play conversion rate ranks seventh-best in the league this season.
  • The Predators have scored 101 goals this season (2.4 per game) to rank 32nd in the NHL.
  • Nashville’s 132 total goals conceded (3.1 per game) rank 18th in the league.
  • The Predators have a 19.83% power-play conversion rate, the NHL’s No. 20 percentage.

