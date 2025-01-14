Buy Tickets for Vegas Golden Knights vs. Nashville Predators on January 14
Published 5:55 am Tuesday, January 14, 2025
When the Vegas Golden Knights meet the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday (starting at 8:00 PM ET), Mark Stone and Jonathan Marchessault will be two of the most exciting players to watch.
Golden Knights vs. Predators Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 14
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Golden Knights (-115)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)!
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Players to Watch
|Golden Knights Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Jack Eichel
|42
|11
|43
|54
|Mark Stone
|29
|12
|26
|38
|Shea Theodore
|42
|4
|31
|35
|Ivan Barbashev
|33
|15
|15
|30
|Tomas Hertl
|43
|12
|17
|29
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Filip Forsberg
|42
|11
|24
|35
|Jonathan Marchessault
|42
|14
|17
|31
|Roman Josi
|38
|8
|20
|28
|Steven Stamkos
|42
|12
|13
|25
|Ryan O’Reilly
|39
|12
|13
|25
Golden Knights vs. Predators Stat Comparison
- The Golden Knights’ 147 goals this season make them the fourth-best scoring team in the league.
- Vegas is ranked sixth in league play for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 113 in total (2.6 per game).
- The Golden Knights’ 25.74% power-play conversion rate ranks seventh-best in the league this season.
- The Predators have scored 101 goals this season (2.4 per game) to rank 32nd in the NHL.
- Nashville’s 132 total goals conceded (3.1 per game) rank 18th in the league.
- The Predators have a 19.83% power-play conversion rate, the NHL’s No. 20 percentage.
