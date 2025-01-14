Bulls vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – January 15
Published 6:39 pm Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Currently, the Atlanta Hawks (19-19) have six players on the injury report, including Trae Young, for their matchup against the Chicago Bulls (18-21) at United Center on Wednesday, January 15 at 8:00 PM ET. The Bulls have four players on the injury report.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Email newsletter signup
The Bulls dropped their most recent outing 124-119 against the Kings on Sunday. In the loss, Zach LaVine paced the Bulls with 36 points.
The Hawks’ most recent game was a 123-115 loss to the Suns on Thursday. The Hawks got a team-best 21 points from Young in the loss.
Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Coby White
|PG
|Questionable
|Eye
|18.4
|3.4
|4.7
|Adama Sanogo
|C
|Out
|Knee
|2.0
|1.5
|0.3
|Torrey Craig
|SF
|Out
|Leg
|6.9
|2.8
|0.6
|Ayo Dosunmu
|SG
|Questionable
|Achilles
|12.6
|3.9
|4.8
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get live and on-demand access to NBA games.
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kobe Bufkin
|SG
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|5.3
|2.1
|1.7
|Larry Nance Jr.
|PF
|Out
|Hand
|9.5
|4.3
|1.6
|Trae Young
|PG
|Questionable
|Achilles
|22.5
|3.4
|12.1
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|SG
|Questionable
|Knee
|11.2
|2.9
|2.4
|Jalen Johnson
|SF
|Out
|Shoulder
|19.8
|10.1
|5.3
|Cody Zeller
|C
|Out
|Personal
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at StubHub.
Bulls vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: CHSN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.