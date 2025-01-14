Bulls vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – January 15 Published 6:39 pm Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Currently, the Atlanta Hawks (19-19) have six players on the injury report, including Trae Young, for their matchup against the Chicago Bulls (18-21) at United Center on Wednesday, January 15 at 8:00 PM ET. The Bulls have four players on the injury report.

The Bulls dropped their most recent outing 124-119 against the Kings on Sunday. In the loss, Zach LaVine paced the Bulls with 36 points.

The Hawks’ most recent game was a 123-115 loss to the Suns on Thursday. The Hawks got a team-best 21 points from Young in the loss.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Coby White PG Questionable Eye 18.4 3.4 4.7 Adama Sanogo C Out Knee 2.0 1.5 0.3 Torrey Craig SF Out Leg 6.9 2.8 0.6 Ayo Dosunmu SG Questionable Achilles 12.6 3.9 4.8

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kobe Bufkin SG Out For Season Shoulder 5.3 2.1 1.7 Larry Nance Jr. PF Out Hand 9.5 4.3 1.6 Trae Young PG Questionable Achilles 22.5 3.4 12.1 Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Questionable Knee 11.2 2.9 2.4 Jalen Johnson SF Out Shoulder 19.8 10.1 5.3 Cody Zeller C Out Personal

Bulls vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: CHSN and FDSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

