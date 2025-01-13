Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Vegas Golden Knights on TV or Streaming Live – January 14
Published 8:23 pm Monday, January 13, 2025
The Nashville Predators (13-22-7) host the Vegas Golden Knights (29-11-3) at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on January 14, 2025, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The Predators are 14th (with 33 points) and the Golden Knights first (61 points) in the Western Conference.
Predators vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 14, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Arena: Bridgestone Arena
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Predators’ Top Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|F Filip Forsberg
|42
|11
|24
|35
|60
|26
|F Jonathan Marchessault
|42
|14
|17
|31
|55
|5
|D Roman Josi
|38
|8
|20
|28
|58
|20
|F Ryan O’Reilly
|39
|12
|13
|25
|31
|15
|F Steven Stamkos
|42
|12
|13
|25
|22
|10
Predators Stat Rankings
- Goals: 2.4 (32nd)
- Goals Allowed: 3.14 (22nd)
- Shots: 29.1 (12th)
- Shots Allowed: 29.3 (24th)
- Power Play %: 19.83 (20th)
- Penalty Kill %: 83.46 (4th)
Predators’ Upcoming Schedule
- January 14 vs. Golden Knights: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- January 16 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- January 18 vs. Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- January 21 vs. Sharks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 23 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 25 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 29 vs. Canucks: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 31 at Sabres: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 1 at Penguins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 3 vs. Senators: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 7 at Blackhawks: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 8 vs. Sabres: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 22 vs. Avalanche: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 23 vs. Devils: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 25 vs. Panthers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 27 vs. Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 1 at Islanders: 12:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 2 at Rangers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 4 at Bruins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 6 vs. Kraken: 9:30 PM ET on ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
Golden Knights’ Top Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|F Jack Eichel
|42
|11
|43
|54
|47
|17
|F Mark Stone
|29
|12
|26
|38
|35
|18
|D Shea Theodore
|42
|4
|31
|35
|67
|22
|F Ivan Barbashev
|33
|15
|15
|30
|35
|12
|F Tomas Hertl
|43
|12
|17
|29
|29
|17
Golden Knights Stat Rankings
- Goals: 3.42 (4th)
- Goals Allowed: 2.63 (6th)
- Shots: 30.9 (3rd)
- Shots Allowed: 27.2 (8th)
- Power Play %: 25.74 (7th)
- Penalty Kill %: 77.78 (21st)
Golden Knights’ Upcoming Schedule
- January 14 at Predators: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- January 17 at Hurricanes: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- January 18 at Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- January 20 vs. Blues: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 23 at Blues: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 24 at Stars: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- January 26 vs. Panthers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 28 vs. Stars: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 30 vs. Blue Jackets: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 2 at Rangers: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 4 at Islanders: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 6 at Devils: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 8 at Bruins: 3:30 PM ET on ABC (Watch on Fubo)
- February 22 vs. Canucks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 24 at Kings: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 27 vs. Blackhawks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 2 vs. Devils: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 5 vs. Maple Leafs: 10:00 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max)
- March 7 vs. Penguins: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 9 vs. Kings: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
