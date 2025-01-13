Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Vegas Golden Knights on TV or Streaming Live – January 14 Published 8:23 pm Monday, January 13, 2025

The Nashville Predators (13-22-7) host the Vegas Golden Knights (29-11-3) at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on January 14, 2025, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The Predators are 14th (with 33 points) and the Golden Knights first (61 points) in the Western Conference.

Predators vs. Golden Knights Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Bridgestone Arena Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Predators’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways F Filip Forsberg 42 11 24 35 60 26 F Jonathan Marchessault 42 14 17 31 55 5 D Roman Josi 38 8 20 28 58 20 F Ryan O’Reilly 39 12 13 25 31 15 F Steven Stamkos 42 12 13 25 22 10

Predators Stat Rankings

Goals: 2.4 (32nd)

2.4 (32nd) Goals Allowed: 3.14 (22nd)

3.14 (22nd) Shots: 29.1 (12th)

29.1 (12th) Shots Allowed: 29.3 (24th)

29.3 (24th) Power Play %: 19.83 (20th)

19.83 (20th) Penalty Kill %: 83.46 (4th)

Predators’ Upcoming Schedule

January 14 vs. Golden Knights: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) January 16 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) January 18 vs. Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) January 21 vs. Sharks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 23 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+

10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ January 25 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 29 vs. Canucks: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 31 at Sabres: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 1 at Penguins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 3 vs. Senators: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ February 7 at Blackhawks: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+

8:30 PM ET on ESPN+ February 8 vs. Sabres: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 22 vs. Avalanche: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+

6:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 23 vs. Devils: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+

6:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 25 vs. Panthers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 27 vs. Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 1 at Islanders: 12:30 PM ET on ESPN+

12:30 PM ET on ESPN+ March 2 at Rangers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 4 at Bruins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 6 vs. Kraken: 9:30 PM ET on ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

Golden Knights’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways F Jack Eichel 42 11 43 54 47 17 F Mark Stone 29 12 26 38 35 18 D Shea Theodore 42 4 31 35 67 22 F Ivan Barbashev 33 15 15 30 35 12 F Tomas Hertl 43 12 17 29 29 17

Golden Knights Stat Rankings

Goals: 3.42 (4th)

3.42 (4th) Goals Allowed: 2.63 (6th)

2.63 (6th) Shots: 30.9 (3rd)

30.9 (3rd) Shots Allowed: 27.2 (8th)

27.2 (8th) Power Play %: 25.74 (7th)

25.74 (7th) Penalty Kill %: 77.78 (21st)

Golden Knights’ Upcoming Schedule

January 14 at Predators: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) January 17 at Hurricanes: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) January 18 at Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) January 20 vs. Blues: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+

6:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 23 at Blues: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 24 at Stars: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

7:30 PM ET on ESPN (Watch on Fubo) January 26 vs. Panthers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 28 vs. Stars: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 30 vs. Blue Jackets: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 2 at Rangers: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+

6:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 4 at Islanders: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ February 6 at Devils: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 8 at Bruins: 3:30 PM ET on ABC (Watch on Fubo)

3:30 PM ET on ABC (Watch on Fubo) February 22 vs. Canucks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 24 at Kings: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+

10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ February 27 vs. Blackhawks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 2 vs. Devils: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 5 vs. Maple Leafs: 10:00 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max)

10:00 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max) March 7 vs. Penguins: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 9 vs. Kings: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

