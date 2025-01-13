Vehicle reported stolen recovered Published 9:20 am Monday, January 13, 2025

A truck recently reported stolen was located by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, Jan. 8.

According to a press release, deputies were on patrol in the Bledsoe community when Deputy Kevin Davis viewed a white Chevrolet 3500 truck meeting the description of a vehicle reported stolen earlier that same day by Kentucky State Police. The truck was unoccupied at the time Davis located it. Davis contacted Kentucky State Police, Post 10, Harlan, and verified the truck was the vehicle which had been reported stolen.

Kentucky State Police Public Information Officer Shane Jacobs had asked for the public’s assistance located the vehicle in a post on social media. Jacobs stated a 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 had been stolen from Cumberland Mine Service, INC, located in the Totz community sometime between 4 p.m. on Jan. 7, and 7 a.m. on Jan. 8. It is believed an individual rode a bicycle from US 119 onto the Cumberland Mine Service property and took the vehicle. The vehicle is a white crew cab pickup truck with a black steel flatbed.

The incident is under investigation by Kentucky State Police Trooper Brandon Burton.

In other police activity:

• Olivia Evans, 19, of Cumberland, was arrested by the Cumberland City Police Department on Jan. 9. She was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), resisting arrest, and second-degree disorderly conduct. Evans was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Frank Allen, 46, of Cranks, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 7. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third-degree possession of a controlled substance, and probation violation. Allen was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• William Hall, 26, of Harlan, was arrested by the Harlan City Police Department on Jan. 5. He was charged with first-degree assault. Hall was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Dustin Robinson, 40, of Harlan, was arrested by the Evarts City Police Department on Jan. 4. He was charged with first- and second-degree fleeing or evading police, second-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), and persistent felony offender. Robinson was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Mark Thompson, 57, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 3. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Thompson was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.