Trae Young Injury Status – Hawks vs. Suns Injury Report January 14

Let’s take a peek at the injury report for the Atlanta Hawks (19-19), which currently includes six players listed (including Trae Young), as the Hawks ready for their matchup against the Phoenix Suns (19-19, zero injured players) at State Farm Arena on Tuesday, January 14 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Hawks are coming off of a 123-115 loss to the Suns in their most recent game on Thursday. Young recorded 21 points, two rebounds and seven assists for the Hawks.

In their last outing on Sunday, the Suns claimed a 120-113 win against the Hornets. Devin Booker scored 30 points in the Suns’ win, leading the team.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kobe Bufkin SG Out For Season Shoulder 5.3 2.1 1.7 Jalen Johnson SF Out Shoulder 19.8 10.1 5.3 Larry Nance Jr. PF Out Hand 9.5 4.3 1.6 Trae Young PG Questionable Achilles 22.5 3.4 12.1 Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Questionable Knee 11.2 2.9 2.4 Cody Zeller C Out Personal

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG – – – – – – –

Hawks vs. Suns Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: AZFamily and FDSSE

Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

